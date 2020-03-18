Drought
tin tức về Drought mới nhất
icon
It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020
The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020
The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020
Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020
With the country overwhelmed by fear of the novel coronavirus, another even more severe threat is slowly approaching in the south: the death of the Mekong Delta.
icon SOCIETY
07/03/2020
From dusk till dawn, roaming districts of Giong Trom and Ba Tri in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, are dozens of tractors delivering freshwater to local households.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020
Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020
The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020
Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/02/2020
The Mekong Delta is taking steps to ensure sufficient freshwater supply for household use and agricultural production in areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/02/2020
The drought in the dry season this year will be quite harsh and water shortage may occur in many places. The central region may face serious water shortage from June.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020
Saltwater intrusion has occurred in most areas of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh, forcing authorities to close most saltwater-prevention sluices and to stop planting the 2019-20 winter-spring crop in some areas.