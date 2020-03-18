Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Drought

tin tức về Drought mới nhất

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT5 giờ trước0

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

 
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

icon9 giờ trước0
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion

icon23 giờ trước0
Ca Mau severely hit by drought

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

Farmers miserable due to prolonged hot weather in Ninh Thuan

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Farmers have been still struggling to maintain agricultural production during prolonged hot weather in the coastal central province of Ninh Thuan.

Phu Quoc faces water shortage

Phu Quoc faces water shortage

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

The southern tourist island of Phu Quoc is facing water shortage due to serious droughts.

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/03/2020

With the country overwhelmed by fear of the novel coronavirus, another even more severe threat is slowly approaching in the south: the death of the Mekong Delta.

Mekong Delta people spend more on freshwater

Mekong Delta people spend more on freshwater

SOCIETY
07/03/2020

From dusk till dawn, roaming districts of Giong Trom and Ba Tri in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, are dozens of tractors delivering freshwater to local households.

Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusion

Mekong Delta provinces adapt to drought, saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/03/2020

Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

Mekong Delta saline intrusion to be worse this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

The General Water Resources Directorate has predicted that saline intrusion in Mekong Delta this year will come earlier and be more serious than in 2015-2016.

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

Binh Thuan struggles to deal with early drought

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The farmers in Binh Thuan Province are facing dropping river water levels and imminent drought.

Mekong Delta sets up public tap water faucets as saline intrusion peaks

Mekong Delta sets up public tap water faucets as saline intrusion peaks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/02/2020

The Mekong Delta is taking steps to ensure sufficient freshwater supply for household use and agricultural production in areas affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.

Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcity

Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcity

SOCIETY
08/02/2020

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.

Severe drought expected in 2020: forecast agency

Severe drought expected in 2020: forecast agency

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/02/2020

The drought in the dry season this year will be quite harsh and water shortage may occur in many places. The central region may face serious water shortage from June.

Saltwater intrusion enters Tra Vinh

Saltwater intrusion enters Tra Vinh

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/01/2020

Saltwater intrusion has occurred in most areas of the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh, forcing authorities to close most saltwater-prevention sluices and to stop planting the 2019-20 winter-spring crop in some areas.

 
 
