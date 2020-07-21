Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Drug trafficking

tin tức về Drug trafficking mới nhất

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug caseicon
SOCIETY2 giờ trước0

Five death sentences handed down in Van Kinh Duong drug case

The People’s Court of HCM City on July 27 handed down five death sentences and four terms of life imprisonment to defendants involved in a major drug ring led by Van Kinh Duong.

 
Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City

Trans-national drug trafficking ring busted in HCM City

icon21/07/20200
Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien

Large haul of drugs seized in Dien Bien

icon12/07/20200
Three drug trafficking rings bustedicon

Three drug trafficking rings busted

SOCIETY
09/07/2020

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug traffickingicon

Taiwanese man prosecuted for drug trafficking

SOCIETY
28/05/2020

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy on May 27 issued a decision for the prosecution of a Taiwanese national for “trafficking drugs”, in line with Article 250 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMCicon

Large volume of illicit drugs seized in HCMC

SOCIETY
01/05/2020

The HCMC Department of Customs has confiscated over 18 kilograms of ecstasy pills and marijuana hidden in packages sent from Europe to Vietnam.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugsicon

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs

POLITICS
03/04/2020

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM Cityicon

Two Taiwanese drug traffickers arrested in HCM City

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Two Taiwanese involved in a drug trafficking ring were arrested on December 20 while hiding in Ho Chi Minh City, police said on December 21.

Police crack massive drug trafficking ringicon

Police crack massive drug trafficking ring

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

Vietnamese and Taiwanese drug investigators have uncovered a massive transnational drug trafficking ring and have seized 446 packs of heroin worth more than US$6 million from a warehouse in HCMC.

Drug smugglers turning to sea transportationicon

Drug smugglers turning to sea transportation

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

Maritime smuggling is becoming more common among heroin traffickers according to an expert.

Quang Nam: Suspected heroin found washing ashoreicon

Quang Nam: Suspected heroin found washing ashore

SOCIETY
04/12/2019

Police in some central provinces have found dozens of plastic bags containing a substance suspected to be heroin at local coast.

Five on death row for drug traffickingicon

Five on death row for drug trafficking

SOCIETY
30/11/2019

Three separate courts on Thursday handed death penalties to five people and life sentences to another seven who were found guilty of dealing drugs.

Four given death sentence for drug traffickingicon

Four given death sentence for drug trafficking

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

The People’s Court in northern Lang Son Province has sentenced four members of a drug gang to death for trafficking narcotics.

Two detained for trafficking 77kgs of drugs into Vietnamicon

Two detained for trafficking 77kgs of drugs into Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

Investigative police in Dien Bien have arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in a transnational drug trafficking ring, with 220 packs of heroin, weighing 77 kilograms, being seized.

HCM City court hands eight death, one life sentences to drug traffickersicon

HCM City court hands eight death, one life sentences to drug traffickers

SOCIETY
07/10/2019

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on October 7 sentenced eight defendants to death and another to life imprisonment for trafficking 379 heroin bricks weighing over 132kg and 55kg of methamphetamine.

Dien Bien: two drug trafficking cases detectedicon

Dien Bien: two drug trafficking cases detected

SOCIETY
02/09/2019

The police and border guard forces in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on September 1 arrested three men for trafficking 50 kg of methamphetamine.

Laos national sentenced to death for trafficking over 300kg of drugsicon

Laos national sentenced to death for trafficking over 300kg of drugs

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

The People’s Court of central Quang Binh province on August 28 handed a death sentence to a Laos national who stood trial for trafficking 308.6 kg of methamphetamine in Vietnam.

Residency management must be tightenedicon

Residency management must be tightened

SOCIETY
06/08/2019

General Nguyen Thanh Hong, a standing member of the National Security and Defense of the National Assembly Commission talks to Tiền Phong newspaper on the need to tighten the control of temporary resident cards for foreigners in Vietnam.

13th ADMM issues declaration on securityicon

13th ADMM issues declaration on security

POLITICS
12/07/2019

Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, which ended with a joint declaration on security.

Comprehensive approach needed in fight against drugsicon

Comprehensive approach needed in fight against drugs

SOCIETY
09/07/2019

Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department of Drug-related Crimes, Pham Van Cac, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper about measures needed to fight drug crimes.

 
 
