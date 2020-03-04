Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
dry season

tin tức về dry season mới nhất

Southern Vietnam swelters as month-long heat wave begins
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT04/03/2020

Southern Vietnam swelters as month-long heat wave begins

The southern region, including HCM City, is suffering from a heat wave which is predicted to peak in late March and early April, according to the Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station.

 
Wood-processing factories face fire risks during dry season

Wood-processing factories face fire risks during dry season

04/03/2020
Water issues to be severe in many localities: experts

Water issues to be severe in many localities: experts

03/03/2020
Early forest fire warnings vital

Early forest fire warnings vital

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

Nguyen Quoc Tri, director general of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks about the dangers of forest fires during the dry season.

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/02/2020

Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

Central hydropower plants' reservoirs lack water

Central hydropower plants' reservoirs lack water

SOCIETY
14/02/2020

Many hydropower plant reservoirs in the central region are facing water shortages, impacting electricity generation and water reserves for the ongoing dry season from February until July.

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion

Mekong Delta takes measures to reduce saltwater intrusion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/02/2020

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta was predicted to come earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-2016 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019

It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.

Drought forecast for central, south-central coastal provinces in 2019

Drought forecast for central, south-central coastal provinces in 2019

SOCIETY
06/07/2019

There is a high risk of drought in the central and south-central coastal provinces as the dry season is forecast to extend to August and even September of 2019, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

 
 
