Innovation in Vietnam’s e-commerce industry this year will focus primarily on payments, logistics, and digital technology.
BUSINESS
07/11/2020
E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.
BUSINESS
10/06/2020
The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.
BUSINESS
31/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.
FEATURE
18/06/2019
Retailers in Vietnam are seeking opportunities on e-commerce platforms as omni-channel shopping is on the rise.