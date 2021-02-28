 
Three main trends for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021
15 giờ trước

Three main trends for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021

Innovation in Vietnam’s e-commerce industry this year will focus primarily on payments, logistics, and digital technology.
 
Digital transformation – future of Vietnam’s agriculture

Digital transformation – future of Vietnam’s agriculture

icon28/02/20210
E-commerce sites launch Tet online sale campaigns

E-commerce sites launch Tet online sale campaigns

icon09/02/20210
Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey

Vietnamese shoppers increase online purchase frequency in 2020: Survey

BUSINESS
07/11/2020
E-commerce is the fastest-growing digital economy in Vietnam as online usage becomes part of the Vietnamese shopping life.
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger

BUSINESS
10/06/2020
The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.
Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19

Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19

BUSINESS
31/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.
Omni-channel shopping taking hold

Omni-channel shopping taking hold

FEATURE
18/06/2019
Retailers in Vietnam are seeking opportunities on e-commerce platforms as omni-channel shopping is on the rise.
 
 
