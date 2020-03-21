e-commerce
tin tức về e-commerce mới nhất
icon
Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.
icon BUSINESS
19/03/2020
The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.
icon BUSINESS
15/03/2020
With an annual growth rate of 30 percent, Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to have value of $15 billion by 2020.
icon BUSINESS
14/03/2020
As Vietnam strives to forge a digital economy, there is a growing need to protect intellectual property rights.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
For the first time since launching in the market, Vsmart has surpassed Apple in retail revenue.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Amid the current coronavirus epidemic, the fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce sectors have experienced a tumultuous period.
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
The few e-commerce players which survive the stiff competition in the market are all backed by big foreign firms in the region.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.
icon FEATURE
23/02/2020
Many local SMEs have seen exports surge after teaming up with global e-commerce platforms.
icon BUSINESS
20/02/2020
While many industries have suffered from Covid-19 epidemic, taxi drivers and shippers are earning more money.
icon BUSINESS
18/02/2020
An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
Delivery units operating under the franchise mode have been expanding thanks to the strong development of e-commerce.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.
icon FEATURE
01/02/2020
The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.