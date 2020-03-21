Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce marketicon
BUSINESS

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

 
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation

23 giờ trước
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

21/03/2020
Exporters advised to use digital platformsicon

Exporters advised to use digital platforms

BUSINESS
19/03/2020

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficultiesicon

Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficulties

BUSINESS
15/03/2020

With an annual growth rate of 30 percent, Vietnam's e-commerce market is expected to have value of $15 billion by 2020.

Consolidating protection for intellectual property rightsicon

Consolidating protection for intellectual property rights

BUSINESS
14/03/2020

As Vietnam strives to forge a digital economy, there is a growing need to protect intellectual property rights. 

Vsmart phones surpass Apple in retailicon

Vsmart phones surpass Apple in retail

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

For the first time since launching in the market, Vsmart has surpassed Apple in retail revenue.

Craft villages benefit from e-commerceicon

Craft villages benefit from e-commerce

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

In recent years, craft villages in Ho Chi Minh City have introduced their products on online trading platforms. This has helped the villages trade efficiently and assert their brand value.

Team set up to deal with online trading violationsicon

Team set up to deal with online trading violations

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asiaicon

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

The investment capital poured into Vietnam's fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.

E-commerce and FMCG markets shaken by outbreakicon

E-commerce and FMCG markets shaken by outbreak

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Amid the current coronavirus epidemic, the fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce sectors have experienced a tumultuous period.

Foreign investors penetrate deep into Vietnam’s e-commerce marketicon

Foreign investors penetrate deep into Vietnam’s e-commerce market

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

The few e-commerce players which survive the stiff competition in the market are all backed by big foreign firms in the region.

VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019icon

VN e-commerce and fintech firms successfully call for huge capital in 2019

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

E-commerce and fintechs accounted for four-fifths of the total number of big calls for capital in 2019. The biggest deal was worth $300 million.

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giantsicon

Vietnam’s e-commerce firms spend big money to fight foreign giants

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

If Tiki and Sendo successfully carry out the merger, the Vietnamese e-commerce market will be the playing field for three major players. Two of them, Lazada and Shopee, are foreign invested.

Exporting to all four cornersicon

Exporting to all four corners

FEATURE
23/02/2020

Many local SMEs have seen exports surge after teaming up with global e-commerce platforms.

Some service businesses are thriving amid Covid-19 crisisicon

Some service businesses are thriving amid Covid-19 crisis

BUSINESS
20/02/2020

While many industries have suffered from Covid-19 epidemic, taxi drivers and shippers are earning more money.

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interesticon

Tiki-Sendo speculation piques sector interest

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

An expected co-operation deal between Tiki and Sendo has surprised the merger and acquisition arena in Vietnam, coming hot off the heels of the announced partnership between Vingroup and Masan late last year. 

Delivery franchises booming in Vietnamicon

Delivery franchises booming in Vietnam

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

Delivery units operating under the franchise mode have been expanding thanks to the strong development of e-commerce.

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?icon

Tiki and Sendo in merger talks?

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

Tiki and Sendo may be in talks over a potential merger to break the dominance of Shopee and Lazada and their foreign backers.

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacificicon

Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific

FEATURE
01/02/2020

The digital sector is expected to contribute 30% to Vietnam's economy by 2030.

 
 
