Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 24/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/03/2020 20:34:13 (GMT +7)

tag
 

e-government

tin tức về e-government mới nhất

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services onlineicon
POLITICS10 giờ trước0

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

 
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July

icon23/03/20200
Public services upgraded toward an e-government

Public services upgraded toward an e-government

icon22/03/20200
Basic factors of e-Government must be completed this year: PMicon

Basic factors of e-Government must be completed this year: PM

POLITICS
12/02/2020

Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

PM signs directive to promote digital enterprisesicon

PM signs directive to promote digital enterprises

BUSINESS
20/01/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.

MoMo e-wallet serves as a payment channel for national public service portalicon

MoMo e-wallet serves as a payment channel for national public service portal

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

MoMo e-wallet has been chosen as one of the payment channels for the newly-launched national public service portal, at dichvucong.gov.vn.

National Public Service Portal helps save over VND4 trillion each yearicon

National Public Service Portal helps save over VND4 trillion each year

POLITICS
08/12/2019

The implementation of eight groups of essential public services through the National Public Service Portal is estimated to save VND4,222 billion (US$181.63 million) each year.

Key experts for e-Government to be trainedicon

Key experts for e-Government to be trained

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

A programme to train 100 key experts to work on e-Government is scheduled to start on December 20.

Members of National Committee on e-Government approvedicon

Members of National Committee on e-Government approved

POLITICS
04/12/2019

The Prime Minister has approved the list of members of the National Committee on e-Government and leader of the working group serving for the National Committee on e-Government. 

E-government for 4.0 closer to realityicon

E-government for 4.0 closer to reality

POLITICS
02/10/2019

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is seeking experience from a number of countries to develop its e-government in service of a facilitating economy which benefits investors, enterprises, and the public at large.

Over 10,000 cyber-security vulnerabilities found in government agenciesicon

Over 10,000 cyber-security vulnerabilities found in government agencies

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/09/2019

More than 10,000 cyber-security vulnerabilities have been discovered in governmental agencies since 2013, according to the IT & Network Security Centre.

VN banks told to ensure data securityicon

VN banks told to ensure data security

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/09/2019

Digital transformation is the path that all commercial banks are following, and as such, one of their major concerns is information security.

Online public services – foundation of e-Governmenticon

Online public services – foundation of e-Government

POLITICS
16/08/2019

The full online provision of public services is an important link in the administrative reform programme and the foundation of an e-Government, according to Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.

Japan helps Vietnam with e-Government buildingicon

Japan helps Vietnam with e-Government building

POLITICS
08/08/2019

Vietnam and Japan on August 7 agreed to promote their cooperation in e-Government building in the Southeast Asian country in the time ahead.

Applying e-solutions from Singaporeicon

Applying e-solutions from Singapore

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/08/2019

Vietnam is co-operating with Singapore in innovation, smart cities, and e-government development to build out a facilitating economy.

PM chairs first gov’t meeting via e-Cabinet systemicon

PM chairs first gov’t meeting via e-Cabinet system

POLITICS
24/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the first government meeting via e-Cabinet system that debuted in Hanoi on June 24.

Vietnam needs legal framework for e-governmenticon

Vietnam needs legal framework for e-government

POLITICS
13/06/2019

Nguyen Tuan Anh, a standing member of the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, talks to Vietnam News Agency about how to make best use of e-government to speed up administrative reform.

Da Nang pushes ahead with e-Government buildingicon

Da Nang pushes ahead with e-Government building

SOCIETY
12/06/2019

The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang is pushing ahead with efforts to implement key tasks and solutions in building an e-government.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 