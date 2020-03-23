e-government
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.
POLITICS
12/02/2020
Factors that form the foundation of an e-Government must be completed in 2020, which is one of the tasks in e-Government building for the year, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
BUSINESS
20/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a directive to promote the development of digital enterprises in Vietnam with a target of developing 100,000 tech firms by 2030.
BUSINESS
16/12/2019
MoMo e-wallet has been chosen as one of the payment channels for the newly-launched national public service portal, at dichvucong.gov.vn.
POLITICS
08/12/2019
The implementation of eight groups of essential public services through the National Public Service Portal is estimated to save VND4,222 billion (US$181.63 million) each year.
SOCIETY
06/12/2019
A programme to train 100 key experts to work on e-Government is scheduled to start on December 20.
POLITICS
04/12/2019
The Prime Minister has approved the list of members of the National Committee on e-Government and leader of the working group serving for the National Committee on e-Government.
POLITICS
02/10/2019
Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam is seeking experience from a number of countries to develop its e-government in service of a facilitating economy which benefits investors, enterprises, and the public at large.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/09/2019
More than 10,000 cyber-security vulnerabilities have been discovered in governmental agencies since 2013, according to the IT & Network Security Centre.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/09/2019
Digital transformation is the path that all commercial banks are following, and as such, one of their major concerns is information security.
POLITICS
16/08/2019
The full online provision of public services is an important link in the administrative reform programme and the foundation of an e-Government, according to Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung.
POLITICS
08/08/2019
Vietnam and Japan on August 7 agreed to promote their cooperation in e-Government building in the Southeast Asian country in the time ahead.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/08/2019
Vietnam is co-operating with Singapore in innovation, smart cities, and e-government development to build out a facilitating economy.
POLITICS
24/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the first government meeting via e-Cabinet system that debuted in Hanoi on June 24.
POLITICS
13/06/2019
Nguyen Tuan Anh, a standing member of the National Assembly Committee on Science, Technology and Environment, talks to Vietnam News Agency about how to make best use of e-government to speed up administrative reform.
SOCIETY
12/06/2019
The People’s Committee of the central city of Da Nang is pushing ahead with efforts to implement key tasks and solutions in building an e-government.