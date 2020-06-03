e-wallet
Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).
BUSINESS
22/05/2020
‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.
BUSINESS
03/05/2020
Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.
BUSINESS
04/03/2020
The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.
BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam’s fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.
BUSINESS
27/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to set no limit on foreign ownership in fintechs.
BUSINESS
13/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has removed a regulation capping foreign ownership at 49% for local payment intermediaries from a draft decree on noncash transactions.
BUSINESS
12/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.
BUSINESS
10/02/2020
To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.
BUSINESS
06/02/2020
It was 2 pm at a fashion shop on Thai Ha street in Hanoi and customers were waiting to make payments with their mobile phones.
BUSINESS
25/01/2020
Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.
BUSINESS
16/01/2020
MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020
The government decree on non-cash payment, once promulgated, will pave the way for mobile money to develop in Vietnam.
BUSINESS
02/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed that regulations are in line with international commitments, which show Vietnam's management rights in the field of payment services.
BUSINESS
31/12/2019
More and more players have joined the e-wallet sector, but all of them understand that they cannot expect big profits at this moment.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019
The cooperation between banks and fintech firms is fundamentally changing the way the financial sector operates.
BUSINESS
02/12/2019
As competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating up with new operators, big names in the industry continue to step up their game in the race for dominance.