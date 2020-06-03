Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four monthsicon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

 
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

icon03/06/20200
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector

icon31/05/20200
E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivalsicon

E-wallet companies spend big money to beat rivals

BUSINESS
22/05/2020

‘Bleeding money’ is the strategy that all the three biggest players – MoMo, Moca and ZaloPay – have been using to gain part of e-wallet market share.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investorsicon

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors

BUSINESS
03/05/2020

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asiaicon

Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?icon

Are fintechs in Vietnam mostly e-wallets?

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam’s fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.

With no limitation on foreign ownership, Vietnam fintech market expects to boomicon

With no limitation on foreign ownership, Vietnam fintech market expects to boom

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) plans to set no limit on foreign ownership in fintechs.

Foreign ownership cap yet to be applied at payment intermediariesicon

Foreign ownership cap yet to be applied at payment intermediaries

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has removed a regulation capping foreign ownership at 49% for local payment intermediaries from a draft decree on noncash transactions.

SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firmsicon

SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firms

BUSINESS
12/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemicicon

Banks, fintech firms promote cashless payments during epidemic

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

To prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in Vietnam, customers are encouraged to adopt cashless payment methods.

Payment service providers fight for usersicon

Payment service providers fight for users

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

It was 2 pm at a fashion shop on Thai Ha street in Hanoi and customers were waiting to make payments with their mobile phones.

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam’s e-commerce, fintech firmsicon

2019: prosperous year for Vietnam’s e-commerce, fintech firms

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Start-up activities are growing fast despite the slowdown of the global economy. The gap between Vietnam and the two regional leading countries, Indonesia and Singapore, has narrowed.

The 2019 digital payment panoramaicon

The 2019 digital payment panorama

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

MoMo speeded up, Moca made a high jump with the support of the holding company, and VinID Pay extended beyond Vingroup ecosystem.

Mobile money: opportunities and challenges for Vietnamicon

Mobile money: opportunities and challenges for Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/01/2020

The government decree on non-cash payment, once promulgated, will pave the way for mobile money to develop in Vietnam.

Will Vietnam be sued if it restricts foreign investments in fintechs?icon

Will Vietnam be sued if it restricts foreign investments in fintechs?

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) affirmed that regulations are in line with international commitments, which show Vietnam's management rights in the field of payment services.

Can e-wallets make a profit in Vietnam?icon

Can e-wallets make a profit in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

More and more players have joined the e-wallet sector, but all of them understand that they cannot expect big profits at this moment.

Alibaba’s Ant Financial quietly acquires stake in Vietnamese e-wallet firmicon

Alibaba’s Ant Financial quietly acquires stake in Vietnamese e-wallet firm

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Ant will not control more than 50% of eMonkey, but is expected to have significant influence and provide technical expertise to the e-wallet

Banks and fintechs: the new and powerful unionicon

Banks and fintechs: the new and powerful union

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/12/2019

The cooperation between banks and fintech firms is fundamentally changing the way the financial sector operates.

Competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating upicon

Competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating up

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

As competition in the mobile wallet sector is heating up with new operators, big names in the industry continue to step up their game in the race for dominance.

 
 
