More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.
22/06/2020
The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.
19/06/2020
The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.
07/01/2020
A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services.
12/11/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is working on a new decree to regulate cryptocurrency.
25/06/2019
From morning to early afternoon Nguyen Van Chiem in HCM City’s District 1 is bustling with food vendors selling breakfast and lunch and customers coming to eat.