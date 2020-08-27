Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/08/2020 01:12:25 (GMT +7)

tag
 

E-wallets

tin tức về E-wallets mới nhất

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseasicon
VIETNAM & WORLD27/08/20200

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

 
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1

icon24/08/20200
Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets

icon12/08/20200
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accountsicon

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts

BUSINESS
22/06/2020

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless paymentsicon

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments

BUSINESS
19/06/2020

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

Reflecting reality for foreign owner ratiosicon

Reflecting reality for foreign owner ratios

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

A recent draft decree from the State Bank of Vietnam raised eyebrows with its contents on ownership ratios for overseas groups when it comes to payment intermediary services. 

Cryptocurrency rules need to be clarifiedicon

Cryptocurrency rules need to be clarified

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is working on a new decree to regulate cryptocurrency.

E-wallets’ latest converts: HCM City street vendorsicon

E-wallets’ latest converts: HCM City street vendors

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

From morning to early afternoon Nguyen Van Chiem in HCM City’s District 1 is bustling with food vendors selling breakfast and lunch and customers coming to eat.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 