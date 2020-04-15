east sea issue
Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty
21/11/2019
The US supports Vietnam and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue and will strive to make positive contributions to ensuring peace, stability, navigation and aviation freedom in the East Sea, has said US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.
28/06/2019
Scholars, lawyers and experts from Russia, the US, the Philippines, Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam gathered at an international seminar in Moscow on June 27 to seek peaceful resolutions to the East Sea issue.