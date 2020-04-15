Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
east sea issue

Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issueicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY15/04/20200

Russian experts hail Vietnam’s actions on East Sea issue

Vietnam has taken correct and timely action on the East Sea issue by sending a diplomatic note to the UN Secretary General to oppose China's claim over the East Sea and assert Vietnam’s sovereignty

 
VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages

VNA produces anti-fake news song in 15 languages

icon11/04/20200
Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts

Vietnam not alone in East Sea issue: Russian experts

icon08/04/20200
US supports Vietnam and ASEAN’s stance on East Sea issueicon

US supports Vietnam and ASEAN’s stance on East Sea issue

POLITICS
21/11/2019

The US supports Vietnam and ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue and will strive to make positive contributions to ensuring peace, stability, navigation and aviation freedom in the East Sea, has said US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.

Seminar in Moscow seeks peaceful solutions to East Sea disputesicon

Seminar in Moscow seeks peaceful solutions to East Sea disputes

POLITICS
28/06/2019

Scholars, lawyers and experts from Russia, the US, the Philippines, Japan, Pakistan and Vietnam gathered at an international seminar in Moscow on June 27 to seek peaceful resolutions to the East Sea issue.

 
 
