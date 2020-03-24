East Sea
tin tức về East Sea mới nhất
icon
The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.
icon POLITICS
14/02/2020
A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.
icon FEATURE
09/02/2020
“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.”
icon Vietnam's marine sovereignty
13/01/2020
A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.
icon POLITICS
10/01/2020
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.
icon POLITICS
29/12/2019
2019 marked several significant events in Vietnam’s diplomacy. The country's achievements in external relations boosted its growing international status.
icon SOCIETY
27/12/2019
Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.
icon FEATURE
25/12/2019
In 2020, for the first time, Vietnam is honored to take on the ASEAN Chairmanship and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2020-2021.
icon SOCIETY
24/12/2019
Typhoon Phanfone is about to travel west-northwest at a speed of between 15km and 20km per hour over the course of the next 48 hours before moving into the East Sea, according to reports by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
A group of Vietnamese engineers were sent to build concrete structures on Gạc Ma, Cô Lin and Len Đao (Landsdowne) Reefs on March 14, 1988, but were attacked by six Chinese frigates.
icon POLITICS
19/12/2019
The Vietnamese delegation’s active participation at the recent 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting highlighted the country’s reputation and responsible contributions to important regional and global multilateral issues, an official has said.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
15/12/2019
Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.
icon MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
12/12/2019
Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.
icon POLITICS
11/12/2019
The 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue between Vietnam and Australia, an annual activity since 2012, took place in Canberra on December 10.
icon POLITICS
06/12/2019
Vietnam foreign affairs spokeswoman on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty over the Spratly Islands after images showing an airship deployed above the China-occupied Mischief Reef.
icon SOCIETY
05/12/2019
Typhoon Kammuri has entered the East Sea, packing winds of 90-100 kilometres per hour near its eye, with gusts of over 118 kilometres per hour, after sweeping through the Philippines.
icon SOCIETY
03/12/2019
Powerful Typhoon Kammuri, packing strong winds gusting at level 17, is expected to enter the East Sea in the next 24 hours. From this afternoon, winds hovering around the northeast and middle of the East Sea will likely intensify to level 10.
icon POLITICS
27/11/2019
Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.