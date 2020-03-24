Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
East Sea

tin tức về East Sea mới nhất

US voices serious concern over East Sea situationicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY14 giờ trước0

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

 
Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut

Books on Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty debut

icon24/03/20200
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea

icon20/03/20200
Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countriesicon

Vietnam chairs meeting of ambassadors from EAS countries

POLITICS
14/02/2020

A meeting of ambassadors of East Asia Summit (EAS) member countries took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on February 13.

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new springicon

New vitality for DK1 Platforms in new spring

FEATURE
09/02/2020

“Despite waves and storms, we the DK rig soldiers are still here. There is no fear among DK rig soldiers who are not afraid of thunderstorms.” 

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Seaicon

Malaysia to host seminar on code of conduct in East Sea

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
13/01/2020

A seminar on the Code of Conduct (COC) as a tool for peace in the East Sea will be held in Kuala Lumpur on January 13.

Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debateicon

Deputy PM meets officials from countries at UNSC open debate

POLITICS
10/01/2020

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh had meetings with countries’ leaders and foreign ministers that took part in a ministerial-level open debate held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 9.

Diplomacy 2019: Vietnam’s growing political statusicon

Diplomacy 2019: Vietnam’s growing political status

POLITICS
29/12/2019

2019 marked several significant events in Vietnam’s diplomacy. The country's achievements in external relations boosted its growing international status.

Typhoon Phanfone enters East Seaicon

Typhoon Phanfone enters East Sea

SOCIETY
27/12/2019

Typhoon Phanfone, with winds near its eye reaching 135 km per hour, has entered the East Sea.

Vietnam to take on a dual role in 2020icon

Vietnam to take on a dual role in 2020

FEATURE
25/12/2019

In 2020, for the first time, Vietnam is honored to take on the ASEAN Chairmanship and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2020-2021. 

Typhoon Phanfone moving towards East Seaicon

Typhoon Phanfone moving towards East Sea

SOCIETY
24/12/2019

Typhoon Phanfone is about to travel west-northwest at a speed of between 15km and 20km per hour over the course of the next 48 hours before moving into the East Sea, according to reports by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

A flight to remembericon

A flight to remember

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

A group of Vietnamese engineers were sent to build concrete structures on Gạc Ma, Cô Lin and Len Đao (Landsdowne) Reefs on March 14, 1988, but were attacked by six Chinese frigates.

Vietnam shows active contributions to global issues through ASEM meetingicon

Vietnam shows active contributions to global issues through ASEM meeting

POLITICS
19/12/2019

The Vietnamese delegation’s active participation at the recent 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting highlighted the country’s reputation and responsible contributions to important regional and global multilateral issues, an official has said.

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea disputeicon

Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
15/12/2019

Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measuresicon

Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
12/12/2019

Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law.

Vietnam, Australia hold 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogueicon

Vietnam, Australia hold 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue

POLITICS
11/12/2019

The 7th diplomatic – defence strategic dialogue between Vietnam and Australia, an annual activity since 2012, took place in Canberra on December 10.

VN affirms sovereignty following China's airship deployment to East Seaicon

VN affirms sovereignty following China's airship deployment to East Sea

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Vietnam foreign affairs spokeswoman on Thursday reaffirmed the country’s sovereignty over the Spratly Islands after images showing an airship deployed above the China-occupied Mischief Reef.

Typhoon Kammuri heads towards Vietnam after slamming Philippinesicon

Typhoon Kammuri heads towards Vietnam after slamming Philippines

SOCIETY
05/12/2019

Typhoon Kammuri has entered the East Sea, packing winds of 90-100 kilometres per hour near its eye, with gusts of over 118 kilometres per hour, after sweeping through the Philippines.

Kammuri forecast to enter East Seaicon

Kammuri forecast to enter East Sea

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Powerful Typhoon Kammuri, packing strong winds gusting at level 17, is expected to enter the East Sea in the next 24 hours. From this afternoon, winds hovering around the northeast and middle of the East Sea will likely intensify to level 10.

Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defenceicon

Official affirms Vietnam’s defence policy of peace, self-defence

POLITICS
27/11/2019

Peace and self-defence form the basic features of Vietnam’s defence policy, which remains updated since the previous edition issued in 2009, according to Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

 
 
