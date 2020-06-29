economic growth
The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.
11/06/2020
Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.
08/05/2020
International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
10/04/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
16/03/2020
Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations
24/02/2020
Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.
09/02/2020
VOV.VN - The coronavirus epidemic has been spoiling the country’s growth story amid global industrial slowdown, experts have warned.
21/01/2020
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong shares his thoughts with the Vietnam News Agency on the efforts the Party and Vietnamese people have made to bring the country to where it is today.
19/01/2020
Building a transparent legal framework; improving business climate; adopting flexible policies on imports, exports and foreign exchange rates; protecting environment will be needed to achieve economic growth target of 6.8%.
13/01/2020
Vietnam would look to maintain economic growth of 6.76 per cent this year.
08/01/2020
Vietnam is advancing into 2020 following good results in 2019. Experts and companies tell Việt Nam News about their forecasts of the country's economic prospects this year as well as opportunities and challenges facing the country.
03/01/2020
The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 per cent over the previous year.
02/01/2020
Retail sales of goods and services in Vietnam reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 percent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
11/12/2019
The Party and the State have always confirmed: economic growth must be conducted in parallel with social progress and justice in the development process, meeting the needs of human life and human development goals.
11/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has trimmed its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia this year and next year as growth inChina and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.
18/10/2019
News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.
11/10/2019
The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.
17/07/2019
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 16 said Vietnam’s economic growth is projected to slow to 6.5 percent in 2019 from a 10-year high of 7.1 percent in 2018, reflecting weakening external conditions.