economic growth

tin tức về economic growth mới nhất

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESS

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

 
Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years

Vietnam records lowest GDP growth rate in 30 years

icon29/06/20200
Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum

Actions to spur on economic growth providing momentum

icon12/06/20200
International media laud Vietnam's potential for economic recovery

International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery

BUSINESS
11/06/2020

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnam prioritises people's lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media

POLITICS
08/05/2020

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19

POLITICS
10/04/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economy growing against the flow

Economy growing against the flow

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

Despite serious blows from the the global health epidemic, Vietnam’s lowered economic growth this year is nevertheless expected to remain far higher than that of regional nations

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

Mobile money to add up 0.5 ppts to Vietnam economic growth

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Over 50% of the Vietnamese population does not have a payment account at banks, therefore, mobile money would offer a non-cash payment method for a large base of customers.

Experts claim coronavirus plaguesVN economic growth

Experts claim coronavirus plaguesVN economic growth

BUSINESS
09/02/2020

VOV.VN - The coronavirus epidemic has been spoiling the country’s growth story amid global industrial slowdown, experts have warned.

Vietnam reaches for prosperity

Vietnam reaches for prosperity

POLITICS
21/01/2020

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong shares his thoughts with the Vietnam News Agency on the efforts the Party and Vietnamese people have made to bring the country to where it is today.

Better legal framework needed to fuel economic growth: VEPR

Better legal framework needed to fuel economic growth: VEPR

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Building a transparent legal framework; improving business climate; adopting flexible policies on imports, exports and foreign exchange rates; protecting environment will be needed to achieve economic growth target of 6.8%.

Vietnam's GDP growth forecast robust for 2020

Vietnam's GDP growth forecast robust for 2020

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

Vietnam would look to maintain economic growth of 6.76 per cent this year.

Vietnam's economy is expected to maintain good growth in 2020

Vietnam’s economy is expected to maintain good growth in 2020

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

Vietnam is advancing into 2020 following good results in 2019. Experts and companies tell Việt Nam News about their forecasts of the country's economic prospects this year as well as opportunities and challenges facing the country.

Vietnam manufacturing, processing industry drives economic growth

Vietnam manufacturing, processing industry drives economic growth

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

The manufacturing and processing industry drove economic growth in 2019 with production volume increasing 11.29 per cent over the previous year.

Retail sales in Vietnam hit four-year high

Retail sales in Vietnam hit four-year high

BUSINESS
02/01/2020

Retail sales of goods and services in Vietnam reached VND4.94 quadrillion (US$214.8 billion) in 2019, representing a rise of 11.8 percent over the previous year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Ensuring distribution of economic growth in an equal and harmonious way

Ensuring distribution of economic growth in an equal and harmonious way

SOCIETY
11/12/2019

The Party and the State have always confirmed: economic growth must be conducted in parallel with social progress and justice in the development process, meeting the needs of human life and human development goals.

ADB trims growth forecasts as Asia's biggest economies slow

ADB trims growth forecasts as Asia's biggest economies slow

BUSINESS
11/12/2019

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has trimmed its forecasts for economic growth in developing Asia this year and next year as growth inChina and India is weighed down by both external and domestic factors.

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEAN

Vietnam - bright spot in FDI attraction in ASEAN

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

News and World Report of the US has ranked Vietnam eighth among 29 best economies to invest in, and first among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the list.

Vietnam's economic outlook positive in medium term: WB

Vietnam’s economic outlook positive in medium term: WB

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The medium-term outlook for the Vietnamese economy is broadly positive despite persistent downside risks, the World Bank (WB) said in its East Asia and Pacific Economic Update released on October 10.

IMF forecasts Vietnam's economy to grow by 6.5 percent in 2019

IMF forecasts Vietnam’s economy to grow by 6.5 percent in 2019

VIDEO
17/07/2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 16 said Vietnam’s economic growth is projected to slow to 6.5 percent in 2019 from a 10-year high of 7.1 percent in 2018, reflecting weakening external conditions.

 
 
