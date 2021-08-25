 
Reform of high school finals to begin in 2022icon
SOCIETY8 giờ trước0

Reform of high school finals to begin in 2022

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said 2022 will be a transitional year when the educational sector prepares for more comprehensive reform of the organization of high school finals.
 
Teachers explain ’10.0 GPA phenomenon’ among primary school students

Teachers explain ’10.0 GPA phenomenon’ among primary school students

icon25/08/20210
Vietnam to remove all-subject GPA at secondary, high school levels

Vietnam to remove all-subject GPA at secondary, high school levels

icon23/08/20210
Teachers struggle to meet eligibility requirements for online training coursesicon

Teachers struggle to meet eligibility requirements for online training courses

SOCIETY
01/04/2021
Teachers have complained that they are now both busy teaching at school and looking for evidence to prove that they are eligible to access training courses for the new general education program.
Teachers rush to attend training courses to receive promotionsicon

Teachers rush to attend training courses to receive promotions

SOCIETY
05/03/2021
After the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) released a new circular on the appointment of cadres, promotions and salaries, teachers began applying to attend training courses for certificates which would help them get promotions.
Minister: Time for Vietnam’s education to take officon

Minister: Time for Vietnam’s education to take off

SOCIETY
30/01/2021
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha told the press on the sidelines of the 13th National Party Congress that Vietnam’s education has the opportunity to take off in the time to come.
Textbook changes – a test of education reformicon

Textbook changes – a test of education reform

FEATURE
24/12/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha noted before the National Assembly that the content of Canh Dieu (Kite), the textbook for first graders, is “not appropriate'.
Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversyicon

Class photo showing only one student without certificate stirs controversy

SOCIETY
17/07/2020
In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalistsicon

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists

SOCIETY
19/03/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.
Parents worry about life skill lessons at schoolicon

Parents worry about life skill lessons at school

SOCIETY
03/09/2019
Many teachers are not trained to teach life skills, but still give the lessons at school.
Life skills teaching in Vietnam raises concernsicon

Life skills teaching in Vietnam raises concerns

SOCIETY
27/08/2019
The fact that three preschool children in Ha Nam province got severe burns during lessons about calling for help and escape in emergency situations has raised worries about the teaching of life skills at school.
 
 
