Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said 2022 will be a transitional year when the educational sector prepares for more comprehensive reform of the organization of high school finals.
01/04/2021
Teachers have complained that they are now both busy teaching at school and looking for evidence to prove that they are eligible to access training courses for the new general education program.
05/03/2021
After the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) released a new circular on the appointment of cadres, promotions and salaries, teachers began applying to attend training courses for certificates which would help them get promotions.
30/01/2021
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha told the press on the sidelines of the 13th National Party Congress that Vietnam’s education has the opportunity to take off in the time to come.
24/12/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha noted before the National Assembly that the content of Canh Dieu (Kite), the textbook for first graders, is “not appropriate'.
17/07/2020
In a photo taken on the occasion of the closing of the academic year, students in one class can be seen holding high their certificates of merit except for one boy.
19/03/2020
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.
03/09/2019
Many teachers are not trained to teach life skills, but still give the lessons at school.
27/08/2019
The fact that three preschool children in Ha Nam province got severe burns during lessons about calling for help and escape in emergency situations has raised worries about the teaching of life skills at school.