Egypt

Vietnamese culture on show in Egypt’s second-largest cityicon
VIETNAM & WORLD10 giờ trước0

Vietnamese culture on show in Egypt’s second-largest city

The Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt held a special programme promoting Vietnamese culture on December 17 in Alexandria, the country’s second-largest city.
 
Art exhibition bridges Vietnam and Egypt

Art exhibition bridges Vietnam and Egypt

icon03/12/20200
Vietnamese culture promoted in Egypt

Vietnamese culture promoted in Egypt

icon01/12/20200
Vietnam’s top tennis player advances in Egyptian tennis tournamenticon

Vietnam’s top tennis player advances in Egyptian tennis tournament

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/02/2020
Top Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam won his quarter-final match at the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament in Egypt on February 28.
Doan Hong Trang set to compete for Miss Eco International 2020 crownicon

Doan Hong Trang set to compete for Miss Eco International 2020 crown

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/02/2020
Doan Hong Trang has been named as the nation’s official Vietnamese representative for the upcoming Miss Eco International 2020 pageant which is set to get underway in Egypt on March 23.
Thuy An puts in confident display at swimsuit segment of Miss Intercontinentalicon

Thuy An puts in confident display at swimsuit segment of Miss Intercontinental

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has taken part in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing global beauty pageant in Egypt.
National costume revealed for Thuy An at Miss Intercontinental 2019icon

National costume revealed for Thuy An at Miss Intercontinental 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/12/2019
Local designer Nguyen Minh Tuan has unveiled an image of the national costume that he has created for Thuy An to wear during Miss Intercontinental 2019, which is set to take place in Egypt from December 4.
Egypt hosts Viet Vo Dao – Vovinam Championshipicon

Egypt hosts Viet Vo Dao – Vovinam Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/10/2019
The Viet Vo Dao Vovinam (Vietnamese martial art) Championship – Ambassador Cup – was held in Shams El-Sheikh city, Egypt, on October 26 and 27, gathering mỏe than 80 athletes from Japan, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan and the host country.
 
 
