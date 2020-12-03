Egypt
tin tức về Egypt mới nhất
The Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt held a special programme promoting Vietnamese culture on December 17 in Alexandria, the country’s second-largest city.
29/02/2020
Top Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam won his quarter-final match at the M15 Sharm El Sheikh tennis tournament in Egypt on February 28.
15/02/2020
Doan Hong Trang has been named as the nation’s official Vietnamese representative for the upcoming Miss Eco International 2020 pageant which is set to get underway in Egypt on March 23.
15/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has taken part in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing global beauty pageant in Egypt.
02/12/2019
Local designer Nguyen Minh Tuan has unveiled an image of the national costume that he has created for Thuy An to wear during Miss Intercontinental 2019, which is set to take place in Egypt from December 4.
29/10/2019
The Viet Vo Dao Vovinam (Vietnamese martial art) Championship – Ambassador Cup – was held in Shams El-Sheikh city, Egypt, on October 26 and 27, gathering mỏe than 80 athletes from Japan, Algeria, Iraq, Sudan and the host country.