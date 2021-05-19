Election day
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong came to Polling Station No 4 of Nguyen Du ward in Hanoi on May 23 morning to cast his vote in the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
1 giờ trước
Party, State and Government officials, both incumbent and former, headed to the polls in Hanoi on May 23 morning
2 giờ trước
Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
4 giờ trước
With determination of the entire political system at all levels in localities and support of voters nationwide, election campaigns both online or offline were held successfully.
22 giờ trước
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure are an important political event of Vietnam and a festival of its people.