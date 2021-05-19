 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ
#Vợ chồng tỷ phú Bill Gates ly hôn
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/05/2021 10:32:09 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Election day

tin tức về Election day mới nhất

Party leader casts ballots in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung districticon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Party leader casts ballots in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong came to Polling Station No 4 of Nguyen Du ward in Hanoi on May 23 morning to cast his vote in the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term.
 
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts ballots in Can Tho

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts ballots in Can Tho

icon1 giờ trước0
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins HCM City voters in elections

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins HCM City voters in elections

icon1 giờ trước0
Incumbent, former top officials head to polls in Hanoiicon

Incumbent, former top officials head to polls in Hanoi

POLITICS
1 giờ trước
Party, State and Government officials, both incumbent and former, headed to the polls in Hanoi on May 23 morning
Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwideicon

Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide

POLITICS
2 giờ trước
Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Election campaigns completed safely in compliance with lawicon

Election campaigns completed safely in compliance with law

POLITICS
4 giờ trước
With determination of the entire political system at all levels in localities and support of voters nationwide, election campaigns both online or offline were held successfully.
Absolute safety ensured for upcoming general electionsicon

Absolute safety ensured for upcoming general elections

POLITICS
22 giờ trước
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure are an important political event of Vietnam and a festival of its people. 
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 