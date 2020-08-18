electricity price
tin tức về electricity price mới nhất
If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.
23/06/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.
03/04/2020
Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.
13/03/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for no increases in the electricity price until the end of the second quarter at the earliest to support businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
06/01/2020
With the new policy on choosing investors through bidding, the hot race of developing solar power projects is expected to cool down.
27/12/2019
The prices of oil and coal have been decreasing, which is expected to improve the profits of power companies.
10/11/2019
Installed power capacity has increased sharply in recent years, but Vietnam is still suffering from an electricity shortage.
06/09/2019
Private capital is the best solution for upgrading of power transmission lines, which have traditionally been funded by the state.
27/05/2019
With increasingly high demand for electricity and the latest 8.36 percent electricity price spike, Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN) and other power generation companies have seen profits soar.
16/05/2019
While people believe that the monopoly enjoyed by EVN is the main reason behind high electricity prices, EVN affirms that prices will escalate if the company is dissolved.