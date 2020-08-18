Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
electricity price

tin tức về electricity price mới nhất

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESS18/08/20200

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

 
Two electricity options offered for household consumers

Two electricity options offered for household consumers

icon17/08/20200
Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector

Vietnam draws up roadmap to eliminate monopoly in power sector

icon06/07/20200
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector

BUSINESS
23/06/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?

Is it time for rooftop solar power?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/04/2020

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

No electricity price increases in Vietnam until the end of Q2

BUSINESS
13/03/2020

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for no increases in the electricity price until the end of the second quarter at the earliest to support businesses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Vietnamese Government indecisive about solar power price, investors cautious

Vietnamese Government indecisive about solar power price, investors cautious

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/01/2020

With the new policy on choosing investors through bidding, the hot race of developing solar power projects is expected to cool down.

As material prices fall, power companies stand to profit

As material prices fall, power companies stand to profit

BUSINESS
27/12/2019

The prices of oil and coal have been decreasing, which is expected to improve the profits of power companies.

Supply exceeds demand, but Vietnam still imports electricity

Supply exceeds demand, but Vietnam still imports electricity

BUSINESS
10/11/2019

Installed power capacity has increased sharply in recent years, but Vietnam is still suffering from an electricity shortage.

Economists suggest using private capital for power transmission lines

Economists suggest using private capital for power transmission lines

BUSINESS
06/09/2019

Private capital is the best solution for upgrading of power transmission lines, which have traditionally been funded by the state.

Is Electricity of Vietnam making a profit or taking a loss?

Is Electricity of Vietnam making a profit or taking a loss?

BUSINESS
27/05/2019

With increasingly high demand for electricity and the latest 8.36 percent electricity price spike, Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN) and other power generation companies have seen profits soar. 

EVN's monopoly in power sector is deeply rooted

EVN’s monopoly in power sector is deeply rooted

BUSINESS
16/05/2019

While people believe that the monopoly enjoyed by EVN is the main reason behind high electricity prices, EVN affirms that prices will escalate if the company is dissolved.

 
 
