Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.
10/07/2020
The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements,
28/04/2020
Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.
05/03/2020
Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.
06/01/2020
Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.
15/11/2019
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh sounded the alarm about the high risk of power shortages at a meeting earlier this week.