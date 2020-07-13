Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills
Vietnam Electricity announces test results of electricity bills

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) announced there were only a few cases of incorrect electricity bills after checking its records from June 25 to July 3.

 
Ministry considers common retail power price

Ministry considers common retail power price

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements

Electricity plan fails to meet progress requirements

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Coal to remain key in Vietnam's power expansion: Fitch Solutions

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutions

Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.

Vietnam to buy electricity from Laos

Vietnam to buy electricity from Laos

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) have signed five contracts to buy electricity from two Lao firms in the 2021-2022 period following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s approval.

Vietnam concerned over potential electricity shortages

Vietnam concerned over potential electricity shortages

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh sounded the alarm about the high risk of power shortages at a meeting earlier this week.

 
 
