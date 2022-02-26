emission
tin tức về emission mới nhất
With its strong commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to a net-zero level over the next three decades, Vietnam has begun to receive assistance from the international community in order to materialise this strategy,
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2021
HCM City has been piloting a free-of-charge motorbike emission test to remove old and poor quality vehicles from the roads, reducing emissions into the air and improving environmental quality. However, there have been some bumps in the road.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2021
Faced with worsening air pollution, Vietnam is developing a system to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions.
FEATURE
16/11/2021
Regulations on recalling outdated motorbikes took effect on January 1, 2018 under Decision No. 16 of the Prime Minister, but the recalling of outdated vehicles remains a “mission impossible”.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2021
The Ministry of Transport has implemented a series of measures to control the emission of pollutants from motor vehicles, Head of the ministry’s Department of Environment, Tran Anh Duong, has said.
SOCIETY
19/02/2021
Super-old motorbikes without lights or mirrors carrying bulky things still run on the streets of Saigon, threatening the safety of others.
FEATURE
08/02/2021
Recalling old substandard motorbikes to ensure traffic safety and reduce air pollution is a necessity, but this cannot be done easily because motorbikes are the livelihood of the poor.
SOCIETY
08/09/2020
Owners of motorbikes more than 18 years old and failing to meet emission standards in Hanoi may receive a subsidy to purchase a new bike under a programme proposed by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
BUSINESS
05/06/2020
A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2019
The HCMC Department of Transport is mulling over a scheme to control emissions from scooters and motorbikes on a trial basis.