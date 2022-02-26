 
Global climate efforts now underwayicon
BUSINESS26/02/20220

Global climate efforts now underway

With its strong commitment to bring greenhouse gas emissions to a net-zero level over the next three decades, Vietnam has begun to receive assistance from the international community in order to materialise this strategy,
 
Environmental working group proposes carbon trading system

Environmental working group proposes carbon trading system

icon22/02/20220
Three-year free registration for zero emission vehicles

Three-year free registration for zero emission vehicles

icon18/01/20220
HCM City struggles to implement motorbike emission checksicon

HCM City struggles to implement motorbike emission checks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/12/2021
HCM City has been piloting a free-of-charge motorbike emission test to remove old and poor quality vehicles from the roads, reducing emissions into the air and improving environmental quality. However, there have been some bumps in the road. 
Vietnam preparing for a greenhouse gas emission reporting systemicon

Vietnam preparing for a greenhouse gas emission reporting system

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/12/2021
Faced with worsening air pollution, Vietnam is developing a system to monitor and manage greenhouse gas emissions. 
Recalling of outdated vehicles in Vietnam faces obstaclesicon

Recalling of outdated vehicles in Vietnam faces obstacles

FEATURE
16/11/2021
Regulations on recalling outdated motorbikes took effect on January 1, 2018 under Decision No. 16 of the Prime Minister, but the recalling of outdated vehicles remains a “mission impossible”.  
Vietnam strictly controls vehicle emissions to improve air qualityicon

Vietnam strictly controls vehicle emissions to improve air quality

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/03/2021
The Ministry of Transport has implemented a series of measures to control the emission of pollutants from motor vehicles, Head of the ministry’s Department of Environment, Tran Anh Duong, has said.
Outdated vehicles still run on streets of Saigonicon

Outdated vehicles still run on streets of Saigon

SOCIETY
19/02/2021
Super-old motorbikes without lights or mirrors carrying bulky things still run on the streets of Saigon, threatening the safety of others.
Recall of obsolete motorbikes at a standstillicon

Recall of obsolete motorbikes at a standstill

FEATURE
08/02/2021
Recalling old substandard motorbikes to ensure traffic safety and reduce air pollution is a necessity, but this cannot be done easily because motorbikes are the livelihood of the poor.
Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikesicon

Hanoi to subsidise replacement of old motorbikes

SOCIETY
08/09/2020
Owners of motorbikes more than 18 years old and failing to meet emission standards in Hanoi may receive a subsidy to purchase a new bike under a programme proposed by the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
Charges proposed for gas emittersicon

Charges proposed for gas emitters

BUSINESS
05/06/2020
A plan for collecting an emission-related fee in Vietnam will require the relevant ministries to speed up work.
HCM City seeks to reduce vehicle emissionsicon

HCM City seeks to reduce vehicle emissions

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/10/2019
The HCMC Department of Transport is mulling over a scheme to control emissions from scooters and motorbikes on a trial basis.
 
 
