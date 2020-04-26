Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1 hinh anh 1

Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Hai Duong, Long An, Tay Ninh, and Thai Nguyen provinces and Hai Phong, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City accounted for exports of 49.35 billion USD between them.

Tay Ninh was a new entrant to the club after managing to increase shipments by 10 percent year-on-year to 1.094 billion USD.

Meanwhile, HCM City became the first locality ever to exceed 10 billion USD worth of exports in a quarter, according to the General Department of Customs. Its exports were up 14.6 percent and it accounted for 16.6 percent of the country’s total exports.

Hai Phong and Bac Ninh reported impressive increases, the former’s by nearly 1.05 billion USD to 3.92 billion USD, the second highest after HCM City.

 

The country’s second biggest exporter, Bac Ninh, saw shipments rise by 450 million USD to 8.06 billion USD.

Hanoi and Thai Nguyen bucked a trend of rising exports.

The latter’s dropped by over 400 million USD to 6.95 billion USD.

Hanoi’s exports fell from 3.35 billion USD to 3.15 billion USD./.

 
 

.
