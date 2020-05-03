2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

According to the organising board, the 2019 PCI is the 15th consecutive yearly publication jointly compiled by the two offices with the participation of nearly 12,500 domestic and foreign enterprises.

It evaluates and rates the business environment as well as the quality of the economic governance of the localities throughout the country, thus helping accelerate the development of the private economic sector.

A special point of the latest edition is that this is the first time it analysed the trend of automation and digitisation in the production and services by Vietnamese firms, as well as forecast the impact of the trend on labour and employment in the time to come.

Built on the basis of the data collected from surveys of enterprises, the PCI can be described as “the common voice” of the business community on the level of reforms in various fields, with many criteria./.

