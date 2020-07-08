Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released

09/07/2020    11:49 GMT+7

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

which assesses how transparently localities spent their allocated public funds last year.

The average transparency score was 65.55 out of 100 points, up from 51 points in 2018 and 30.5 in 2017.

The southern-coastal and southern regions boasted the highest average POBI scores, of 77.16 points and 73.81, respectively.

The north-central region placed last among Vietnam’s seven regions, with 52.62 points.

 

The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long continued to have the most transparent administration in terms of budget spending, posting 90 points.

Meanwhile, central Phu Yen province and northern Thai Binh province were ranked last, with just 10 points each.

Researchers surveyed 63 cities and provinces regarding two main pillars - budget transparency and civil participation - to evaluate localities’ efforts to fully disclose all relevant fiscal information in a timely and systematic manner.

The index is built on the five main criteria of completeness, timeliness, availability, convenience, and reliability in providing seven documents that the 2015 Law on State budget mandates be disclosed and three other documents that need to be published under international best practices.

The POBI is a national initiative implemented independently by non-profit research institutes since 2017. Along with other indexes such as the PCI (provincial competitiveness index), it has become a tool to enhance openness, democracy, and transparency and also helps Vietnam demonstrate its international commitment to promoting open government./.VNA

 
 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&A set for a bustling second half
M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
While Hanoi is making further improvements to call for fresh investment in development of industrial zones to pick up a new possible wave of investment shifts, the problem of how to efficiently absorb the capital must be taken into consideration.

Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
Thousands of dismissed labourers at suppliers in Vietnam has exacerbated the floundering performance of major garment and footwear brands across the globe like Adidas, Nike, and Zara.

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Car sales in Vietnam rocket after registration fee cut
After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Coronavirus: Moguls and lobbyists get millions in government aid
Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.

