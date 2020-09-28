Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction

01/10/2020    12:24 GMT+7

Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.

A view of HCM City which is among leading provinces and cities in term of FDI attraction in the first nine months of this year. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Nhut

This project alone accounted for 18.8 per cent of total registered FDI in Viet Nam in January-September.

The latest update from the FIA showed foreign investors registered to pour a total of $21.2 billion in Viet Nam from the beginning of this year to September 20, equivalent to 81.1 per cent of the same period last year.

Of the figure, $13.76 billion was disbursed, 96.8 per cent of the same period last year.

Although there were some drops in registred and disbursed capital in the period, Viet Nam’s FDI attraction results were positive amid a sharp decline in global investment due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIA said.

There were 1,947 FDI projects with a total registered capital of $10.36 billion, 29.4 per cent and 5.6 per cent lower than the same period last year, respectively.

Nealy 800 projects registered to increase their capital to the tune of $5.11 billion, 23 per cent lower in terms of the number of projects but 6.8 per cent higher in additional capital.

Foreign investors also spent $5.73 billion on buying stakes, 55.1 per cent of the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, FDI flowed into 18 sectors, among which, the processing and manufacturing industry led in FDI attraction with a value of nearly $9.9 billion.

 

Power generation and distribution ranked second with a total investment of $4.3 billion, followed by real estate with $3.2 billion FDI and wholesale and retail sales with $1.3 billion.

The statistics showed that 111 countries and territories invested in Viet Nam in January-September. Singapore was the largest investor with total registered capital of $6.77 billion, followed by South Korea with $3.17 billion and China with $1.87 billion.

In terms of the number of new FDI projects, South Korea ranked first with 499 projects. China was second with 271 projects, Japan third with 209 and Singapore fourth with 173.

In the first nine months of this year, foreign investors invested in 60 out of 63 provinces and cities in Viet Nam.

With the Singapore-invested $4 billion LNG-to-power project, Bac Lieu became the leading locality in FDI attraction.

Other leading destinations included HCM City with $3.25 billion worth of registered FDI and 719 projects and Ha Noi with $2.92 billion investment and 409 projects.

In June, a working group was founded to promote foreign investment and attract quality and high-tech FDI flow and capture the opportunities from the global production shift. — VNS

.
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
Billions of banking stocks to flood market under dividend plans
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Billions of banking stocks are about to flood the market with banks planning to pay stock dividends and issue new shares to raise their charter capital.

Moon cake market competition heats up
Moon cake market competition heats up
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A crowded moon cake market has caused a drop in sales for many stalls ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
Tourism industry looks to domestic travellers as key source of revenue
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

As international flights still cannot fully resume, the tourism industry is hoping for an increase in domestic travel.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

Ministry asks for continued domestic tourism stimulus programmes

Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
Averting inflation due to excess cash in the system
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

As many companies cope with debts caused by the economic fallout due to the pandemic, they are unable to take loans for maintaining or expanding their business lines.

APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
APV could be feasible in Vietnam with the right laws
FEATUREicon  30/09/2020 

APV, or Agriculture Photovoltaic system, is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It could be a feasible model in Vietnam if the government sets a reasonable legal framework to develop it.

Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
Airline pilots, flight attendants see salaries plummet
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The aviation industry is facing the toughest days in its history: airplanes have been left idle for several months, while the salaries of pilots and flight attendants have seen unprecedented sharp cuts.

Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
Vietnam has room to climb up global value chains
BUSINESSicon  30/09/2020 

According to experts, to participate more deeply in the global value chain, Vietnam must be able to do sophisticated steps. Meanwhile, Vietnam's GDP will also increase faster.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 29
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Investors seeking piece of PPP cake

Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
Increasing agricultural quality through new EU deal
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

The historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement has been in force for nearly two months now.

FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
FTSE Russell keeps Vietnam at secondary emerging market level
BUSINESSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnam remains a secondary emerging market following the latest market re-classification by the British analytics and data solution provider FTSE Russell.

Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
Covid-19 pandemic: Policy intervention must be selective
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

VietnamNet presents the second part of a presentation by Dr. Vu Thanh Tu Anh, Director of the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, at the seminar entitled “Covid-19 pandemic: Impacts and the Government’s response”.

‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
‘Forest of documents’ drives businesses into a corner
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Overlapping laws and contradictory regulations are causing problems for many businesses and individuals.

US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
US manufacturing chains choose Vietnam, billions of dollars coming
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

Among the countries running a race to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), Vietnam is a destination with promised great potential.

Good preparations will breed confidence
Good preparations will breed confidence
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

The resumption of foreigners’ entry into Vietnam is one of the urgent tasks to be done to spur economic growth while Vietnam has to remain vigilant to the coronavirus. 

Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
Real estate developers interested in emerging markets
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

There is a trend of real estate developers moving their investments from big cities of Hanoi and HCM City to other localities, experts have said.

EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
EU increases investment connection with Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Enterprises from a number of EU member countries have already made efforts to take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and make moves into the Vietnamese market.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 28
BUSINESSicon  28/09/2020 

Construction on expressway component projects slated for September 30

