$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan

 
 
23/06/2020    10:12 GMT+7

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

43mn USD solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan hinh anh 1

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant in Ninh Thuan province

Covering an area of 65.2ha, it was invested by the Ninh Thuan Energy Industry, a subsidiary of the T&T Group, at a cost of more than 1 trillion VND (43 million USD). 

Construction began in March and was completed 15 days ahead of schedule despite the impact of COVID-19, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ninh Thuan Energy Industry Pham Cong Doan said.

The plant was connected to the national grid on June 10 and will generate an estimated 75 million kWh per year. 

 

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Hau said the inauguration of the plant marks a significant milestone for the province, as it will contribute to local social-economic development and help ensure national energy security.

The T&T Group is carrying out a number of other projects in clean energy, including a 6-billion-USD LNG project in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, another worth 4.4 billion USD in central Quang Tri province, and a waste-to-energy plant in Hanoi./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

