Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/04/2020 23:07:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Addressing NextGen unique needs

 
 
01/04/2020    21:59 GMT+7

The next generation is ready to take the baton at Vietnamese family businesses, putting to the task their fresh ideas.

addressing nextgen unique needs
Hoang Hung, Entrepreneurial and Private Business leader at PwC Vietnam

PwC has launched its Global NextGen Survey 2019 - Vietnam in focus. What are the highlights of the report?

Last year marked the launch of Global NextGen Survey 2019 – Vietnam in Focus, which features a strong participation from the country. Although the biannual PwC Global NextGen Survey was first released in 2013, this Vietnam cut is the first time for us and it is an important milestone for our country. In terms of highlights of the report, I would say there are two key points. Those surveyed, Vietnam’s next generation, are driven by their desire to lead and make a difference in their family business. Our results show that 71 per cent of Vietnamese respondents to our survey already play an active part in their family business or plan to become involved in them over the next five years.

This shows the country’s next generation has a strong willingness to engage in and are committed to their family businesses. Looking ahead, 38 per cent of this group expect they will become executive directors by 2025.

They, however, require greater trust and empowerment from the current generation. The number of opportunities to lead for them (30 per cent) is much lower than their peers in all of the Asia-Pacific (52 per cent on average). This reality highlights a key challenge faced by Vietnam’s next generation, who want to make their desired impact on their family businesses.

The report finds that they are anxious to prepare for leadership roles as they see themselves driving companies forward in a more complex future. However, what they need is the trust and support of the current leaders to provide them with more opportunities to take the lead.

What are the determining characteristics of Vietnam’s next generation and what challenges do they face?

Our respondents are young digital natives and largely from the second generation. Around 81 per cent of the Vietnamese respondents are from the second generation as compared to 61 per cent in Asia-Pacific. A total of 90 per cent of respondents surveyed are between the ages of 21 and 34. This percentage is much higher than those in Asia-Pacific (65 per cent).

This demographic factor provides us context in relation to where the Vietnamese next generation is today, their ambitions, the way they build trust, and what they need to succeed.

As young digital natives, their outlook for growth is linked to how technology is necessary to future-proof their family business. Nearly three-quarters of the respondents in Vietnam see technology as a key driver of change for their family business. This number is higher than the 59 per cent of respondents in Asia, and the 61 per cent globally.

The nation’s next generation recognises that technology may be disruptive to their businesses, and that having a strategy fit for the digital age is no longer “nice-to-have” – it should be one of the key priorities for their family business. They also point out that there is room for improvement when it comes to the use of technology and entrepreneurial culture in their family business. They are confident in their capabilities to lead and embrace the changes in their business in the future.

In terms of challenges, our report findings reveal that this grouping lacks experience and expertise, which could be rooted in their young age. This also corresponds with the fewer number of opportunities given to them to lead. Both, the lack of opportunities and insufficient experience are a conundrum that Vietnam’s next generation faces as they seek to prove themselves as future leaders.

The other constraint that our respondents perceive relates to the practice of governance and the rules in their family businesses. While the youngsters see the need to develop themselves, they also point to the external factor of having a more fitting, relatable governance practice in their family business that is more aligned to the modern marketplace.

 

What stances have the family businesses in Vietnam generally taken in terms of succession? Do these stances have any implications for the next generation?

The majority of Vietnamese family businesses are transitioning from the first generation to the second one. Not all of them, while being very successful with the first generation founders, have had an effective family business structure and a formal succession plan. The absence of these two important factors, together with the driving oriental culture make the transition more challenging and vulnerable.

A family business itself has many conflicts to resolve. For family businesses to be sustainable and to grow over the following generations, perceptions and behaviours from different perspectives must be addressed appropriately. In Vietnam, the legal frameworks and regulations relating to business ownership and operations are still being adjusted towards international practices and practicality. The family governance principles and rules are, often, still in the early stages.

From inside the family businesses, the absence of a formal succession plan prevents Vietnam’s next generation from gaining confidence and receiving the full support from the older generations and also from other stakeholders in the family businesses. In many instances, the result is that the follow-ups feel confused and uncertain.

Last but not least, there is another key obstacle that I would like to highlight: the tendency to have one single dominant influence and its relation to the custom of primogeniture in many family businesses in Vietnam. This is a practical issue. Very often, it occurs when the first-generation founders or the current generation still wish to control or influence the business, or when more than one member of the next generation becomes involved in the business.

How can we guide this next generation to successfully and sustainably lead their family business?

It goes without saying that proper preparation is essential for them to become the leaders they aspire to be. For the Vietnamese to successfully and sustainably lead their family business, I would look at two key areas.

First, understanding your persona helps you build your own paths to success. The needs and ambitions of this demographic are unique to each individual and their different businesses.

In PwC’s Global NextGen Study 2017, we identified four distinct personas based on their skills, contributions, and career goals. Each persona has different approaches to build their own paths to success. In our 2019 edition, we looked at those personas again and developed some recommendations to help the leaders-next-in-line achieve their ambitions and reach the top levels of their organisations.

Second is the importance of aligned purposes and values. We understand that family businesses are often built around values and inspirational purpose. These factors bring power to a business, help assure cohesion, resolve conflicts, and strengthen operations.

In order to successfully lead their family business into the future, Vietnam’s next generation needs to learn how to combine the legacy and values of their family business with their own ambitions. It is important for both them and the current generation to have transparent communication of ideas and needs. This will help build trust and bridge the gap between generations. VIR

Hoang Anh

Vietnam’s next generation has great ambitions for growth: PwC

Vietnam’s next generation has great ambitions for growth: PwC

Highly ambitious and eager to take the lead, the next generation of family businesses in Vietnam see themselves driving their companies forward in a disruptive future but only with greater trust and empowerment from the current generation.  

 
 

Other News

.
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
Nosediving oil price deals a blow to state budget
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Though the steep dive in global crude oil price will benefit domestic logistics and production, it will not be good for local petrol firms and the state budget.

Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.

Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
Textile makers skirt virus disruptions
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Temporary factory closures and imminent layoffs are going to push textile and garment enterprises into deep water due to a lack of raw materials as well as mass order cancellations from European and American buyers.

Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
Businesses want more than just an interest rate cut, seek bailout
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Not putting high hopes on the interest rate cuts made by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) recently, the market is still waiting for a bailout to cover all business fields.

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why has the US dollar price escalated?
Why has the US dollar price escalated?
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The US dollar price has been increasing sharply over the last two weeks. 

Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
Coronavirus: Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Dow Jones and FTSE 100 have fallen more than 20% since the start of the year.

Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
Ministry of Industry and Trade advocates care with outbound trade
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Amid the surging global demand for food and foodstuffs due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam is examining its export capabilities to secure the domestic supply.

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
Vietnamese economy stays resilient to external shocks: WB
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

While Vietnam remains significantly exposed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing turbulence in the global financial markets, its economy stays resilient to external shocks in the first few months of 2020, according to the World Bank (WB).

Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed
Exports suffer during Covid-19 crisis as orders are cancelled or delayed
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Some countries have temporarily closed shopping centers and asked people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has affected exports of Vietnamese enterprises.

Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
Fresh fruit exported to China in refrigerated containers
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Export of fresh fruit to China via train using refrigerated containers has contributed to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business survey to begin on April 1
Business survey to begin on April 1
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The General Statistics Office (GSO) is scheduled to begin a survey of businesses on April 1 with a view to collecting basic information to serve management and policy making, Deputy General Director of the office Nguyen Trung Tien said.

Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted
Mekong Delta faces rice crisis as exports are interrupted
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in Mekong Delta remain unsold as merchants have stopped collecting rice. Farmers fear the rice price will drop dramatically if Vietnam stops exporting rice.

Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
Food processing firms step up production, focus on safety measures for workers
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Food processing firms in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped up production to meet demand while also enhancing safety measures for their staff amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
Vietnam Airlines increases cargo transport to ensure trade
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has committed to intensifying the operation of freight flights, both domestically and internationally, amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
Nearly 16,200 online stores sanctioned for profiting from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been cracking down on profiteers for selling face masks, hand sanitisers and other items for inflating prices due to the high demand caused by the ravaging COVID-19 epidemic.

Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
Halting rice exports to stabilise food supplies
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The Vietnamese government has asked rice exporters to temporarily suspend signing new export contracts in a bid to increase stockpiles and ensure the country’s food supply.

Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
Beer brewers foresee 30-70 per cent drop in profit due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

The dual pressures from COVID-19 and Decree 100 force beer manufacturers to cut 30-70 per cent of their target profits this year.

Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
Vinatex faces damage of $43 million due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  31/03/2020 

Even if COVID-19 is brought under control by May, the textile and garments industry will take a damage of $480 million, with Vinatex taking $43 million.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 