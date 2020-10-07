Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/10/2020 10:59:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Agriculture: Backbone of Vietnam’s economy

07/10/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Agriculture has long been the backbone of Vietnam’s economy and has posted a range of achievements in the 30 years since the country’s economic reform (Doi Moi) process got underway.

In the thirty years of Doi Moi, Vietnam’s agricultural sector brought the country out of a prolonged period of poverty and became a net exporter in 1989. Local agriculture has maintained average growth of some 3.5% each year in the time since.

Vietnam’s agricultural sector posted export value of a mere 486.2 million USD in 1986, when the Doi Moi process kicked off. Fourteen years later, the figure had soared to 4.2 billion USD and by 2018 stood at a record 40.2 billion USD. With ten commodities earning annual export value of more than a billion dollars, Vietnam now counts among the world’s largest exporters of agro, forestry, and fisheries products.

In 2018, the agricultural sector’s GDP reached 3.76%, against Vietnam’s nearly 7%, revealing the important contribution the sector makes to the national economy.

 

Still, given the complex developments of climate change and the challenges posed by increasingly deep international cooperation, the local agricultural sector must continually reform to adapt and thrive.

The Government has set several targets for the agricultural sector over a ten-year timeframe, including Vietnam joining the list of the 15 leading countries with the most developed agricultural sector and the top 10 in farm produce processing, and becoming a global production hub for wood and wooden products as well as a major shrimp production house for the world. Annual agricultural growth is set to be at least 3%, with annual export value of between 42 and 43 billion USD./.VNA

Has Vietnam’s sustainable agriculture developed well?

Has Vietnam’s sustainable agriculture developed well?

Consuming green organic farm produce is a growing tendency in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the scale of the sustainable agriculture remains modest.

 
 

Other News

.
Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
Negotiations on Vietnam-UK FTA expected to be completed late this year
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam and the United Kingdom are speeding up negotiations on a new-generation free trade agreement between the two sides, which is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A number of commercial banks are going to list their shares at the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), and are expected to bring a breath of fresh air to the market, which has been stagnant because of the pandemic.

After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
After peaking in 2019, startup investment slows down in first half of 2020
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Investment in Vietnamese startups reached a record high in 2019 but dropped 22 per cent in the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Tech Investment Report 2019 for the first half of 2020 by Do Ventures.

Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
Incurring big losses, Vietnam railway faces serious challenges
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

The number of train trips Vietnam Railways (VNR) provided in February-May 2020 decreased by 2,886 compared with the same period last year, mostly because of Covid-19. The occupancy rate in H1 was only 56 percent.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Expanding planting area of “world’s best rice”

E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
E-wallets losing money as customers switch brands frequently
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

People are installing up to 10 e-wallets on their smartphones, but are only using them during sale promotion programs.

Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
Silicon Valley in Southeast Asia: Da Nang lures Japanese technologies
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Da Nang has caught the attention of Japanese ICT firms thanks to its favorable investment environment.

Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
Ninh Thuan to become country’s top salt producer
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Ninh Thuan will restructure its salt production by applying advanced techniques and renovating salt fields to become the country’s leading producer by 2030, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
Gloomy days at foreigners’ markets in Ho Chi Minh City
BUSINESSicon  06/10/2020 

Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys $7.25 billion trade surplus in nine months

Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
Trade deal expected to stimulate Vietnamese coffee exports to EU
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On September 16 Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd of Pleiku City shipped 296 tonnes of coffee to Belgium and Germany at zero tariff.

Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
Land prices frame proposed to be more market-based
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

HCM City People’s Committee recently proposed the land prices frame be more market-based because large gaps with the market prices have caused significant losses to budget collection.

FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FDI and the 30-year concern about high-tech applications
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Only 5 percent of foreign invested projects in the last 30 years have used high technology. This is a lesson for Vietnam during the new FDI (foreign direct investment) wave.

Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
Trillions of dong worth of debt settled each month, after resolution released
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

A daring decision has helped the financial market and the banking system to stand firmly during Covid-19.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

On October 22, 2018, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a resolution on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030 and vision to 2045, known as Resolution No 36.

Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
BUSINESSicon  05/10/2020 

The industry and trade sector is exerting all-out efforts to achieve the target of 300 billion USD in export turnover this year in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting global trade.

Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

Although the global economy is heavily affected by Covid-19, a series of Vietnamese startups have lately obtained millions, even tens of millions of U.S. dollars, from domestic and foreign funds.

The secrets of trade surplus records
The secrets of trade surplus records
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

By now, it can be concluded that albeit unable to reach the set goal, Vietnam’s export this year has yielded encouraging results.

The dilemma of migrant garment workers
The dilemma of migrant garment workers
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

In HCMC and Vietnam, Covid-19 has shut down factories and deprived plenty of garment workers of their jobs.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 