03/11/2020
Agriculture sector works towards reaching $40 bln export target

A host of measures have been suggested for the agriculture sector to reach the target of $40 billion in export revenue this year, given the impact of COVID-19 and now natural disasters.

Nguyen Quoc Toan, Director of the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), said COVID-19 has seriously affected the export of farm produce. Maintaining growth would be a major success, he said.

In the first nine months of the year, Toan noted, farm produce exports totalled 30.05 billion USD, up 1.6 percent year-on-year, and were about 3.9 billion USD in October.

Eight product groups saw have posted export revenue in excess of 1 billion USD, while six others export more than 2 billion USD worth of goods.

Vietnam also shipped 4.8 million tonnes of rice in the first nine months, earning 2.4 billion USD - down 0.8 percent year-on-year in volume but up 11.8 percent in value.

Figures are expected to continue to rise thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to Vice President of the Vietnam Food Association Do Hao Nam.

Meanwhile, wood and furniture exports hit 8.48 billion USD in the nine-month period, an increase of 12.4 percent year-on-year.

President of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association, Do Xuan Loc, said the sector will continue to expand in the future, especially in the EU thanks to the EVFTA.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that along with greater demand amid the pandemic, a key factor in rising agricultural exports is improvements in the quality of farm produce.

 

Orders from the EU have risen since August 1 when the EVFTA took effect, he said, adding that entering into such a selective market will pave the way for local farm produce to penetrate into other markets.

Over the remainder of the year, natural disasters and especially the pandemic are expected to continue to be complex issues, but the agriculture sector has still set a goal of exports exceeding 10 billion USD, bringing the annual total to 40 billion USD.

Authorised agencies and businesses are both working hard to reach the target.

Thai Huong, President of the Council of Strategy at the TH Group, said it has put into operation a fresh fruit processing facility with a capacity of 300 tonnes a day.

Meanwhile, Director of the MARD’s Department of Crop Production Nguyen Nhu Cuong said it will work closely with localities to provide seeds to farmers to stabilise production after the recent flooding, while supporting northern localities to step up the production of fruits and vegetables for export.

Twelve Vietnamese firms, meanwhile, have received licences to export aquatic products to Saudi Arabia, while such exports to the US are forecast to continue heading upwards.

Toan said the department will focus on promoting the export of strong aquatic products over the remainder of the year.

Tien said the MARD will coordinate closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to remain abreast of the situation in major markets such as China, Japan, the US, and the EU, to support businesses.

He recommended that exporters clearly understand the commitments in the FTAs Vietnam has signed, especially those relating to quality, origin, and food safety./.VNA

 
 

Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
Ministry to inspect use of land for housing, condotel purposes
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has asked its General Department of Land Administration to plan the inspection of land use in urban areas, as well as housing and condotel development projects in 2021.

Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
Vietnam's trade surplus hits record in 10 months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s exports rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of this year to over $229 billion, for a trade surplus of a record $18.7 billion, according to latest report by the General Statistics Office.

Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
Highlights from the year-end meeting of the National Assembly
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The government is taking a cautious view in setting its development goals for 2021, which is understandable due to lingering risks from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The public debt to GDP ratio has been controlled well and has decreased in recent years. But the public debt repayment to budget revenue ratio has steadily increased because of many due debts.

Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
Goal of 1 million businesses still far away
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

The plan to develop household businesses into normal businesses has not succeeded. The goal of having 1 million businesses in the country by the end of 2020 will not be met.

Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
Development of coastal urban areas: a hot trend
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

“Coastal urban area” is a phrase that is appearing increasingly in the print and electronic media.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Handling fake goods on e-commerce platforms

Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
Does Vietnam need more airports? The debate continues
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Government Office has asked the Ministry of Transport to consider a proposal by Ninh Thuan Province to use a military airport also for commercial purposes.

Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
Online exports help food-beverage firms expand market share
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Using online platforms to boost exports is an inevitable trend that will help food and beverage businesses penetrate the global market, reduce costs and quickly reach consumers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
US presidential election, news shortage to weigh on local market in November
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

After the third-quarter earnings season ends, the Vietnamese stock market may face a correction phase in November as investors try to realise their profits amid expected global market volatility due to the US presidential election.

Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
Vietnam’s 500-year fish sauce specialty reaching out to the world
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Fish sauce production in Vietnam is still modest with small and tiny enterprises. Producers have been told to update technology and diversify products to conquer the world market.

How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
How can loss-making equitized enterprises be rescued?
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

Experts say these enterprises need an ‘exchange transfusion’, which means a basic change in corporate governance. If not, they will continue taking losses.

The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
The last chance for Vietnam’s automobile industry
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is compiling a plan to develop the automobile industry in the post-Covid-19 period with many new solutions.

Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
Vietravel Airlines licensed for air transport
BUSINESSicon  02/11/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has granted a business license for air transport to Vietravel Airlines, said Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan on Thursday.

Second economic stimulus package announced
Second economic stimulus package announced
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
Large corporations receive hundreds of million dollars in investment from Japan
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The good relations between Japan and Vietnam are fueling Japanese capital flow into Vietnamese enterprises through portfolio investments.

Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
Preferential registration tax expires by year end, people rush to buy cars
BUSINESSicon  01/11/2020 

The car market has recovered recently, though sales are not as good as the same period last year. The demand for both new and used cars is increasing, and the prices are escalating.

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  01/11/2020 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

