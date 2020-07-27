Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/07/2020 19:30:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue

28/07/2020    18:14 GMT+7

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

Since May, when Covid-19 was contained in Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines has opened 22 more air routes, raising the total number of domestic routes in its network to 61. On peak days, the national flag air carrier provides nearly 500 domestic flights.

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue



The two latest air routes which Vietnam Airlines has opened are Hai Phong – Dien Bien and Da Nang – Phu Quoc. It has resumed two other routes, including Can Tho – Phu Quoc and Da Nang – Van Don.

The air routes opened by air carriers before were mostly niche ones, which connect tourism points. The strategy can ease overloading at Tan Son Nhat and Noi Bai Airports, where runways are neing repaired.

Vietjet Air also opened eight new air routes last June, including the Hai Phong – Quy Nhon and Vinh – Phu Quoc. The low-cost air carrier is exploiting more than 50 air routes.

Bamboo Airways has announced the opening of three more air routes from Da Nang to Da Lat, Can Tho and Vinh, commencing in late July.

Since May, when Covid-19 was contained in Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines has opened 22 more air routes, raising the total number of domestic routes in its network to 61. On peak days, the national flag air carrier provides nearly 500 domestic flights.

Prior to that, it began providing short-distance flights on Thanh Hoa – Phu Quoc and Thanh Hoa – Quy Nhon routes.

 

According to Bamboo Airways’ CEO Dang Tat Thang, the revenue from the domestic market is the major source of income for the airline.

Thang said the strategy on opening niche air routes fits the passengers’ demand in high season. It helps stimulate domestic tourism demand, thus accelerating the economic recovery.

“The aviation sector now acts as the pioneer, paving the way for other business fields to regain their development,” Thang said.

According to Duong Tri Thanh, CEO of Vietnam Airlines, the carrier’s cash flow has gradually recovered thanks to the opening of new domestic air routes. It made over VND1 trillion over the last two months.

However, Thanh still is worried about the prospects of the airline as it cannot ‘stand on one foot’ in the long term (it can earn money only from domestic flights, and still cannot provide international flights).

The number of passengers flying with Vietnam Airlines has increased by 34 percent, but the revenue still has declined, because most of the flights are short-distance with low airfares.

At this time, the number of passengers booking domestic flights is very high, because students have entered their summer holiday. However, the demand may fall in the fourth quarter.

Analysts say that the competition on domestic air routes is high as airlines are using aircraft for domestic flights to avoid leaving aircraft idle. 

Chi Mai

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV

Airlines to increase flights departing from Da Nang: CAAV

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will soon grant permission to airlines to maximise number of flights leaving the central city of Da Nang amid new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&amp;A deals looks imminent in property sector
Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
New renewable energy policy enters limelight
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

Towards greener, healthier urban lives
Towards greener, healthier urban lives
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city’s efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Applying drastic measures to cut costs and ease reliance on capital sources, commercial banks continued to make profits in the first half if the year, However, they have been warned of bad debts ahead.

Gold prices hit all-time high
Gold prices hit all-time high
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

Planning for an energy-rich future
Planning for an energy-rich future
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Thanks to the government’s recent mechanisms on renewable energy, Vietnam is doing all it can to facilitate further attraction of the private sector.

VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 