Alibaba.com rolls out export-focused program for Vietnamese SMEs

07/09/2020    10:30 GMT+7

Alibaba.com, the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group, has launched a landmark initiative to help businesses in Vietnam go online and reach an enormous pool of qualified global buyers.

As an international extension of the 2020 Spring Thunder initiative of Alibaba Group, Alibaba.com’s ‘Project Sprout Up’ is a digital solution aimed at helping local SMEs to compete through digitization in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

According to a survey by Alibaba.com, 65% of global buyers are now using online platforms to source products in place of on-site visits. ‘Project Sprout Up’ aims to help existing and potential Alibaba.com users in Vietnam better access B2B trade opportunities with these global buyers. There are more than 20 million active buyers from over 190 countries and regions and an average of 300,000 inquiries made daily for goods ranging from raw materials to finished products on the platform today. Over 600,000 products from Vietnamese sellers are currently listed on the Alibaba.com platform, including items from key local industries like food & beverage, furniture, home & garden, agriculture and apparel.

The initiative will support Vietnamese SMEs in three key areas - faster on boarding onto the Alibaba.com platform for establishing a global reach, access to solutions designed to accelerate business growth, and tailored services to help SMEs deepen their online trade capabilities. These tailor-made services and a specially developed local program are bespoke to Vietnamese sellers on the Alibaba.com platform.

“Vietnam has been gaining a strong reputation amongst global buyers with its manufacturing capabilities, high quality products, competitive pricing and focus on exports. While the B2C segment has adopted e-commerce more instinctively, some entrepreneurs have also established global B2B trading using digital channels. This year even more businesses have felt the need for sustainable business models. We believe that global trade through B2B e-commerce can provide that opportunity and enable more SMEs to recover and even generate sustained growth,” said Mr. Zhang Kuo, General Manager of Alibaba.com.

PV

 
 

.
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
Local authorities tighten control over investments in condotels
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi local authorities are seeking to strengthen management over the construction, investment and trade of condotels, officetels and resort villas.

Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
Strange things in Mekong Delta: ‘monster’ fish, red bamboo and purple guava
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Nam Can crab in Ca Mau province is famous for its high quality and delicious taste, while thoi loi fish is a wonderful dish for parties. These are among the many precious specialties available in the Mekong Delta region.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 6
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Trading accounts of foreign investors highest in 8 months

The path to economic recovery and further growth
The path to economic recovery and further growth
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While Vietnam has experienced an unprecedented boom in recent decades, the current pandemic is now having a clear negative impact on the economic outlook. 

New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
New strategies required to set deeper roots for wood industry
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

To expand Vietnam’s wood industry sustainably, its development strategy must not only focus on the policies of importing countries but also domestic priorities.

E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
E-commerce gives impetus to woodworking sector
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

In the rapid development of e-commerce, online stores and factories are one of the solutions with which enterprises can cope with the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic while laying a foundation for digitalized business

One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
One fewer thing to worry for enterprises
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

Businesses will have one fewer thing to worry about in 2021 as the minimum wage is not expected to be increased for privately-owned enterprises.

Consumers beware of e-swindlers preying on fledgling cashback apps
Consumers beware of e-swindlers preying on fledgling cashback apps
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

While cashback is considered a strong method to encourage cashless payments, numerous websites and apps are taking advantage of uninformed consumers with untransparent and illegal multi-level marketing models.

Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
Vietnam’s plywood suppliers under scrutiny over practices
BUSINESSicon  06/09/2020 

As the trade tensions between the United States and China refuse to slow down, Vietnam-based plywood exporters are under pressure of investigation for alleged issues with the sources of their input materials.

Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
Leaving university, he now earns VND30bil/year from growing mushrooms
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Trieu Quang Trung decided to leave university to pursue his passion – growing mushrooms. He now owns a mushrooming growing facility which brings turnover of VND30-36 billion a year.

8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
8-month trade surplus at record high, experts warn of risks
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam's trade surplus in the first eight months of the year was a record high. However, experts still see risks.

Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
Local wood industry overshadowed by sourcing issues
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s wood industry has shown signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2020. However, legal complications may arise through illegally-sourced raw materials from foreign suppliers and a lack of uniformity.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 5
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Steelmakers urge import protection

Vietnam tests imported frozen meat for SARS-CoV-2
Vietnam tests imported frozen meat for SARS-CoV-2
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam has conducted viral testing on 200 samples of frozen meat imported from 15 countries for SARS-CoV-2.

Vietnam aims to diversify local retail market
Vietnam aims to diversify local retail market
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) plans to consolidate traditional markets in rural areas while developing a large number of convenience stores and diversifying types and methods of modern business.

Foreign tech firms eye big investments in VN
Foreign tech firms eye big investments in VN
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

More tech could be coming to Vietnam soon as foreign enterprises demonstrate an appreciation for the country's attractive investment environment.

Airline service fees reduced by half for next six months
Airline service fees reduced by half for next six months
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Fees for takeoff and landing and aircraft operating services for domestic flights will continue to be cut by 50 per cent for the next six months to support airlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Transport Ministry circular.

Funds enjoy growth in August
Funds enjoy growth in August
BUSINESSicon  05/09/2020 

Investment funds involved in Vietnam’s equity market reported positive growth in net asset value (NAV) in August due to a stock market upturn.

More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
More chances of export for winter crops: Agriculture Minister
BUSINESSicon  04/09/2020 

The agricultural production area of the winter crop in northern provinces was expected to increase by 20 per cent to meet the increasing demand from China, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

. Latest news

