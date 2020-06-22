Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 07:53:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens

 
 
24/06/2020    07:46 GMT+7

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Nguyen Hung Quang, and Le Gia Khanh, lawyers at law firm NHQuang&Associates, write about the impacts on overseas investors in the country.

1496p 14 amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Nguyen Hung Quang, and Le Gia Khanh, lawyers at law firm NHQuang&Associates

The Law on Investment 2014 requires that before establishing a business entity, a foreign investor must demonstrate a project and apply for an investment registration certificate (IRC) in accordance with the procedures of this law, and satisfy the following conditions (Article 22, Clause 1). After receiving an IRC, the financier continues to apply for an enterprise registration certificate (ERC). Holding such a certificate, they can start to do business through the newly-established enterprise. The Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW released last August on orientations to perfect mechanisms, policies, raise quality and efficiency of foreign investment by 2030 lays down some missions for foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, such as: (i) revising procedures and conditions in order to guarantee fair treatment between domestic and foreign investors and international commitments; (ii) overcome the situation of weak capital; and (iii) encouraging foreign backers to join markets in sectors and fields that are not required to be protected. In order to legislate for these policies, the draft amendment of the Law on Investment revises provisions relating to licensing procedures.

Requirement removal

The amendment draft removes the requirement for an IRC for innovative startup enterprises and investment funds in compliance with the legislation on support to small- and medium-sized enterprises. According to the draft, an innovative startup project is one that implements ideas based on exploitation of intellectual property, technology, and new and rapid growth business models. Some independent reports show that Vietnam together with Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia has become the most active innovative startup investment markets in Southeast Asia. The reports estimate that the total value of private investment transactions in the Vietnamese market in 2018 reached $1.6 billion. Currently, the Ministry of Planning and Investment is seeking public opinion on the draft national strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution to 2030. This change of amendment draft will support actualisation of the draft strategy.

Supplementing regulations

The amendment draft supplies several opportunities for foreign investors to revise the IRC before establishing new enterprises. This supplement is provided in both articles of the amendment draft, Article 23 and Article 42. Accordingly, the investor can revise the IRC with their purpose before continuously applying for the ERC, while the 2014 law does not clearly refer to the matter. The change makes the law clearer and creates opportunities for overseas funders to offer more investment capital after holding the IRC.

 

The amendment draft also provides in the direction of clearly separating circumstances for the revision of IRC and approval on investment policies, corresponding to the right to amend the project (Article 42, clause 1). Accordingly, if the project amendments lead to the change of contents of the IRC, the investor shall carry out legal procedures for IRC amendment. In case the project was already get the approval on investment policy, and it now falls under the circumstances in Article 42, Clause 3 such as change of investment purpose, scale of land use over 10 per cent or over 30 hectares, location, investment capital from 20 per cent or more, investment progress from 12 months or more, investment term, investment technology, or investor(s), it must be applied for approval of such amendments. This supplement affects on both foreign and domestic investors and make more transparency of the criteria and more convenience of the procedures for investors.

Obtaining approval

As mentioned, the draft amendment maintains two layers of approval for FDI projects which exist in the 2014 law, the IRC and ERC. Large-scale projects or other special ventures which strongly impact the environment, such as casinos and golf courses, must get approval on investment policy from the National Assembly (NA), government, or provincial people’s committee, depending on the scale and category of the scheme.

However, the amendment draft clarifies the concept of “approval on investment policy”. It is an approval from a competent authority on the project’s purpose, location, progress, term, mechanism on investor selection, and other special mechanisms and policies (if any) (Article 3, Clause 1 of the draft). In addition are the principles, criteria, and conditions to apply each mechanism of investor selection to implement projects using land, auction of land use rights, bidding (Article 30).

The draft also provides clear competence on approving the investment policies of the NA, government, and provincial people’s committees (articles 31, 32, and 33). These provisions seem to unify with other laws related to housing, planning, and environmental protection, and resolve the overlap between relevant procedures and respective laws.

Moreover, the approval mechanism on investment policies is more decentralised to localities which simplifies and reduces administrative steps. Besides the supplement of cases in order to protect public interests, the tendency of the amendment draft is to narrow the scope of investment projects to be required to get such approval. For example, only projects of VND10 trillion ($434.8 million) or more will be submitted to the prime minister instead of VND5 trillion ($217.4 million) as per the 2014 law. Also, the draft simplifies requirements on application dossier to get approval on investment policy. It reduces compliance costs for the investors, and removes obstacles for “eagle” investors in both large and special projects. VIR

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

In Vietnam, M&amp;A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The 10th Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be considered an opportunity for regional countries to affirm that they will soon be able to overcome the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 

$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 