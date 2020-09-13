Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam - the main source of income for hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter - has dropped sharply. Many hotels have incurred heavy losses.
A hotel on Hang Be street (Hoan Kiem district) posted a notice for sale at a price of nearly VND70 billion ($3.2 million). But at the present time, it is not easy to find buyers.
Another hotel on Hang Be Street is offered for rent.
Another hotel on Hang Be Street has deeply reduced room rates, up to 70% to attract local tourists, in an attempt to survive in this difficult time.
However, this hotel still does not have customers.However, this hotel still does not have customers.
|According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, as of August 31, Hanoi had about 950 accommodation establishments temporarily shut down, with nearly 16,000 workers temporarily unemployed. The 3-5-star luxury hotel segment has faced a serious crisis due to a sharp decline in international arrivals.
|Ms. Mai Thi Lan Ngoc, business manager of a hotel on Hang Hanh Street (Hoan Kiem District), said the hotel had to close once and reduce the number of employees in an effort to limit spending when business was difficult.
|A hotel on Hang Dau street (Hoan Kiem district) is locked, with a notice of suspension of operation. Some hotels open their doors, not to welcome customers, but to keep the rooms from getting moldy.
|“Our hotel closed twice and now it has reopened. Despite having reduced room rates, we still have very few guests. This time last year almost all rooms in the hotel were full," said a receptionist at a hotel on Hang Hanh Street.
|Gift shops and tourism-related services have also been affected. In the photo, a closed souvenir shop next to a suspended hotel on Hang Hanh Street.
|Tour-booking shops and travel businesses are also in the state of being transferred or closed.
|Vietnam has basically controlled the spread of Covid-19. However, it will take a long time for the tourism industry as well as related services to recover and develop. Photo: Dan Tri
Le Ha
Hotels for sale is reaching a record number in a decade in Vietnam.
Three- to five-star hotels in Hanoi have fallen into serious crisis as they cannot receive foreign travelers due to restrictions on international air transport amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Hanoi Tourism Department.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code