Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale

21/09/2020    09:23 GMT+7

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.



'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of foreign tourists to Vietnam - the main source of income for hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter - has dropped sharply. Many hotels have incurred heavy losses.

'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng

A hotel on Hang Be street (Hoan Kiem district) posted a notice for sale at a price of nearly VND70 billion ($3.2 million). But at the present time, it is not easy to find buyers.

'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng

Another hotel on Hang Be Street is offered for rent.

'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng

Another hotel on Hang Be Street has deeply reduced room rates, up to 70% to attract local tourists, in an attempt to survive in this difficult time.

'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng

However, this hotel still does not have customers.However, this hotel still does not have customers.

'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, as of August 31, Hanoi had about 950 accommodation establishments temporarily shut down, with nearly 16,000 workers temporarily unemployed. The 3-5-star luxury hotel segment has faced a serious crisis due to a sharp decline in international arrivals.
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
Ms. Mai Thi Lan Ngoc, business manager of a hotel on Hang Hanh Street (Hoan Kiem District), said the hotel had to close once and reduce the number of employees in an effort to limit spending when business was difficult.
 
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
A hotel on Hang Dau street (Hoan Kiem district) is locked, with a notice of suspension of operation. Some hotels open their doors, not to welcome customers, but to keep the rooms from getting moldy.
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
“Our hotel closed twice and now it has reopened. Despite having reduced room rates, we still have very few guests. This time last year almost all rooms in the hotel were full," said a receptionist at a hotel on Hang Hanh Street.
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
Gift shops and tourism-related services have also been affected. In the photo, a closed souvenir shop next to a suspended hotel on Hang Hanh Street.
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
Tour-booking shops and travel businesses are also in the state of being transferred or closed.
'Buốt ruột' vì vắng khách, chủ khách sạn phố cổ Hà Nội rao bán trăm tỷ đồng
Vietnam has basically controlled the spread of Covid-19. However, it will take a long time for the tourism industry as well as related services to recover and develop. Photo: Dan Tri

Le Ha 

