Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 16:21:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products

 
 
09/06/2020    15:06 GMT+7

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Rosy signs for processing industry

Dried fruit, especially mango, and passion fruit juice generated the largest export value, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

The positive growth is down to growing investment in the processing industry over recent years, with up to 30 major projects on processing farm produce, valued at about 1 billion USD, implemented during the 2018-2019 period, according to Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (Vinafruit).

Unlike other sectors, processed fruit and vegetables have not been overly impacted by COVID-19 because of their convenience and longevity, he added, suggesting that exports of such products be boosted in order to raise revenue.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said the export value of processed agricultural products is rising 7-8 percent annually and more than half of processing facilities for major agricultural exports have been equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

There have been production, preservation, processing, and consumption clusters for agricultural products along with concentrated material areas, contributing to spurring rural economic development, building new-style rural areas, and generating jobs for farmers.

It is noteworthy that Vietnam has signed several new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) that enable it to expand farm produce exports, especially processed products.

However, existing processing technologies for only a few items like cashew nuts, coffee, rice, shrimp, and tra fish, meet regional and international standards, MARD added.

Looking at fastidious markets

Many Vietnamese companies are yet to secure the supply of materials while linkages in the value chain from production, processing to consumption have remained loose.

 

Nguyen Lam Vien, Chairman of dried fruit producer the Vinamit JSC, said a number of businesses have invested in modern processing plants and focused on brand development.

Developing material areas, however, has remained a headache, he added, explaining that most agricultural companies do not possess fertile land in favourable geographic locations.

Nguyen from Vinafruit said, however, that the fruit and vegetable processing sector is indeed moving forward, and will be even better placed once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.

Local firms need to prepare standardised material areas in response to strict technical barriers in the EU market, he suggested, pointing to competition with neighbouring countries that have invested in technologies and stepped up the import of Vietnamese agricultural products to serve the export of processed products to the EU.

The State and enterprises therefore need to encourage farmers to join cooperatives to create large-scale fields and boost mechanisation.

“We can attract investment from the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and Israel, to promote intensive processing technologies,” Nguyen said.

MARD is now completing a draft project on developing the fruit and vegetable processing industry, with Vietnam targeting a place among the world’s top five countries in the sector.

To that end, Nguyen proposed quickly rolling out solutions such as preferential loans for agriculture, duplicating large-scale fields, establishing links between businesses and farmers, and building processing plants combined with material areas.

He also stressed the need to promptly complete a market forecasting and information system so that stakeholders can access information on and the trade policies of major markets./.VNA

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

VN needs market of agricultural land

VN needs market of agricultural land

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

 
 

Other News

.
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
The head must take responsibility for causing slow disbursement
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) deputy Do Van Sinh, Permanent Member of NA Economic Committee, talks about the disbursement process for public investment projects this year.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
Covid-19 changes how Vietnamese shop
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Instead of going to traditional markets or supermarkets for essential goods, more Vietnamese are buying things online.

Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
Prospects for those with good grip on rule of origin
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement can become reality within the next few months, ushering in multiple benefits for both sides.

Nation buckles up for export bumps
Nation buckles up for export bumps
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

Though Vietnam’s exports began to recover in May, the outlook for 2020 remains in doubt as a series of its major trade partners are bogged down in difficulties affecting their internal demand for goods.

Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
Investing in power projects, foreigners nurture big ambitions
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects have been bought by foreign investors through M&A deals.

EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
EuroCham welcomes ratification of EVFTA and EVIPA
BUSINESSicon  08/06/2020 

EuroCham welcomes the news that the National Assembly of Vietnam has ratified the European Union–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and approved the European Union–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), 

Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
Did billionaire Vuong foresee Vietnam joining Quad Plus?
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced manufacturers to consider restructuring the value chain, according to Sunny Hoang Hoa from Savills HCM City. Vietnam is expected to benefit from the trend.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 