02/07/2020 21:24:45 (GMT +7)
An abundance of advantages to diversify ops into Vietnam

 
 
02/07/2020    20:18 GMT+7

Amidst the new wave of foreign investment and relocation after the pandemic, director general of the Foreign Investment Agency Do Nhat Hoang explained Vietnam’s outstanding advantages and how it can seize arising opportunities.

1498p9 an abundance of advantages to diversify ops into vietnam
Do Nhat Hoang - Director general of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency

In the context that numerous foreign investors are considering relocation to Vietnam, how can we best attain more foreign investment after the pandemic subsides?

Since 2018, due to the trade war between the United States and China, a lot of Chinese and overseas businesses that were located in China have moved to other countries. Some technical giants have already withdrawn from China to return to the United States or other countries which include similar conditions, while a number of Chinese investors also expanded to other countries to avoid the very high tariffs from the US. However, this is not a massive wave in a short time, and is just part of businesses’ China+1 strategy, meaning they will keep their projects in China while expanding investment out of this nation.

Moreover, COVID-19 has exposed the shortcomings of the supply chain for depending on a single economy. In order to cope with the interruption of their supply chains, multinational corporations have been moving their factories to other countries, in an attempt to restructure their supply sources. In this case, Vietnam is one of the promising lands with a lot of advantages. The Vietnamese government has already established a special taskforce to welcome investing giants, and the National Assembly has adopted the amended Law on Investment to further facilitate investment activities like cutting the list of industries and trades not open for investment, and adding some preferential investment industries and trades. The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) also encourages real estate developers and localities to provide the best conditions to welcome giants to Vietnam, such as preparing enough clean land at reasonable price; being ready with infrastructure, transport, and power and water systems, as well as labour resources; supporting investors to implement administrative procedures; and suggesting good partners in auxiliary industries.

How can the wave of foreign investment relocation impact the Vietnamese industries?

The restructuring of supply chains after the trade war and COVID-19 increases the demand on a local developing supporting industry, logistics, and more. So it is necessary to accelerate the growth of local businesses, and improve products’ quality to meet the conditions of foreign investors’ supply chains. Besides tax incentives in the amended Law on Investment, the Foreign Investment Agency will build special incentives for foreign investors to help local companies join their supply chains.

What advantages does Vietnam have compared to other countries which are also crafting policies to mobilise foreign investment after COVID-19?

Vietnam has outstanding advantages. Its political stability consolidates investor confidence and Vietnam is one of the few countries maintaining high GDP growth at 6.5-7 per cent over the past decade.

In 2019, Vietnam was one of 20 countries reporting the highest growth at 7.02 per cent. In the first quarter of this year, despite a lot of difficulties caused by the global health crisis, the country still grew by 3.82 per cent, while most other countries did not grow or reported negative growth.

 

Manufacturing cost is affordable and the preferential investment policies are quite good compared to regional countries. Vietnam has also joined numerous free trade agreements.

Next, labour resources are abundant with a golden population structure and an extremely cheap cost. Vietnam is a promising market with more than 96 million people, ranking 15th in the world, and the investment climate is continuously reviewed and improved. The country is located in the centre of Asia, connecting China and ASEAN countries, and it takes only 3-5 hours to reach dynamic markets like China, India, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and the ASEAN.

The business environment of the country has also improved significantly and was recognised by reputable organisations such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, and the US News & World Report.

After successfully controlling the pandemic, Vietnam is highly appreciated and emerging as the safest destination for investors. Moreover, recent trade deals such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which has just been approved by the National Assembly, have become a modern expressway connecting Vietnam and the biggest economies elsewhere, as well as opening a huge space for co-operation and trade.

Besides, a series of laws related to investment, enterprises, and public-private partnerships, which were drafted by the MPI and just approved by the National Assembly, contribute to accelerating the relocation of high-tech projects that could generate much more added value and link local businesses in Vietnam. VIR

Nguyen Huong

The Sino-American trade war together with supply chain disruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted many an investor to plan to relocate their production facilities in order to reduce their reliance on China. 

Representatives of European organizations explained to Hanoitimes what the future holds for Vietnam–EU business cooperation on the sidelines of the “Hanoi 2020 – Investment and Development Cooperation” conference on June 27.

 
 

.
2 giờ trước 

Apple and Google are once again under fire over tax avoidance in Vietnam, with none of their revenues from their app markets being retained in the country. However, a new law could soon enable local authorities to take their cut.

3 giờ trước 

Switzerland’s drug maker Novartis Pharma Services AG has announced a GMP qualification for Lek Pharmaceuticals d.d. within the scope of certification for medicines in Vietnam,

4 giờ trước 

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

1 giờ trước 

With the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership scheduled to be signed this November, doors will soon open to attract more investment and swell Vietnam’s trade with international partners.

4 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Viet Nam slightly to 3.0 per cent, from 2.8 per cent previously.

10 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have affirmed that they have not licensed Zalo Bank to provide online built-in financial services.

5 giờ trước 

More than 6,000 workers of the Taiwanese company, PouYuen, in HCM City have been laid off due to the company's business difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

10 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that Vietnam has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, 

5 giờ trước 

Under the amended Enterprise Law ratified by the National Assembly on June 17, nonprofessional investors are prohibited from trading corporate bonds issued in private offerings from January 1, 2021.

11 giờ trước 

From July 1, Ms. Carolyn Turk will work at the World Bank (WB) Hanoi office as its country director in Vietnam, according to the office.

7 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased since the second half of March, with the dong/dollar exchange rate in the interbank market falling to VND23,200 per dollar last week.

9 giờ trước 

Since 2013, the state budget has collected VND1.9 trillion a year from casinos and prize-winning electronic games.

11 giờ trước 

Despite the first half of the year seeing Vietnamese export turnover to China only reaching a mere US$34.8 billion, China retained its place as the country’s largest import market, according to the General Statistics Office.

10 giờ trước 

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

12 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines postpones shareholders’ meeting until July 16

13 giờ trước 

With the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement looming, besides providing opportunities, the Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face numerous challenges, 

01/07/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made bold and reasonable decisions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and be proactive with comprehensive initiatives for economic recovery.

11 giờ trước 

Along with implementing better provisions against credit risks, commercial banks are stepping up the sale of mortgaged assets to collect debts.

01/07/2020 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

01/07/2020 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

