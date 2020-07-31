Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/08/2020 17:13:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away

03/08/2020    16:00 GMT+7

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Under the draft plan compiled by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), the electricity competitive retail market would begin operating in 2021, but in the immediate time it would mostly serve big clients (110 KV voltage).

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away

Meanwhile, the retail market for household use would only be activated after 2025.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision 63 dated November 8, 2015, the electricity market in Vietnam would take shape in three stages – the competitive electricity generation market, the competitive electricity wholesale market and the competitive electricity retail market.

The wholesale market has been operating for nearly two years and the retail market is under preparation which is scheduled to begin operating the next year.

The retail market would be developed in four stages, including the preparation period 2020-2021, the period when big clients buy electricity from wholesale market (2021-2023, the period when big clients choose retailers (2023-2025) and the expansion of the retail market (after 2025) with priority given to big clients.

As such, two-thirds of the workload that needs to be done to obtain the electricity retail market has been implemented and only one-third of the workload is left. However, analysts commented that the retail market is still far away.

 


The retail market would be developed in four stages, including the preparation period 2020-2021, the period when big clients buy electricity from wholesale market (2021-2023, the period when big clients choose retailers (2023-2025) and the expansion of the retail market (after 2025) with priority given to big clients.

It is still unclear when household consumers can access the market.

There are four groups of clients classified by power companies, including manufacturers, administration agencies, household use for daily consumption and use for business purposes.

Of these, clients using electricity for production account for the largest proportion, about 60 percent, and enjoy the lowest average prices. Meanwhile, households just consume 30 percent of total demand.

However, though the electricity volume consumed by households is smaller than manufacturers, consumption is much higher.

The electricity market has three major elements, including electricity generation, transmission and distribution. Of these, electricity generation and distribution are believed to operate more effectively in the context of competition.

Vietnam’s electricity retail market still lacks the right to choose distributors for households.

When electricity distribution companies are established, the market principle would force companies to compete with each other in price and service quality, which would benefit customers.

An analyst when there are many suppliers, competition would allow users to easily change their service suppliers. In France, which began opening the electricity market on July 1, 2007,
30 companies provide electricity to households out of total 43 companies and consumers can choose service providers after comparing service quality and prices.

Kim Chi

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

Reality and vision for industrial zones
Reality and vision for industrial zones
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
Receiving capital, startups continue to grow
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
Businesses in Hanoi’s Old Quarter shutdown amid COVID-19 fears
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
Handicrafts find it difficult to catch EVFTA train to $100 billion market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 The EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) is expected to bring more opportunities to Vietnam’s enterprises to export products to the EU. However, it will be not easy for handicraft producers to obtain bigger market share there.

Vietnam to develop night-time economy
Vietnam to develop night-time economy
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a project to develop the night-time economy in Viet Nam to allow some activities to run overnight until 6am of the next day in some major tourism cities and zones.

Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
Businesses warned of challenges from Gen Z attitudes about work
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

Members of Generation Z, born in 1996 and after, have begun joining the labor market and will quickly become the major labor force in the economy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 2
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

HCM City supports firms hard-hit by COVID-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 