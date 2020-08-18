Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Mooncakes that resemble cartoon characters are popular among children, including Unicorn, Tsum Tsum, Pooh bear, Pikachu, Cony-Brown, and Minions. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

Animal-shaped mooncakes are light in comparison with traditional moon cakes, ranging between 30g and 80g each. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

These mooncakes are usually sold in sets of three, four, six, and nine per box. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

Each cake ranges in price from VND15,000 to VND50,0000, depending on its size and model. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

Each of the mooncakes come in different flavours, including milk tea, cheese cream, melted cheese, blueberries, and strawberries. (Photo: Foody)

The beautiful design and eye-catching colours can be considered the most impressive features of the items. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

Each of the mooncakes are molded and handmade. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

. In addition to a unique design, each of the animal-shaped mooncakes features a variety of flavours, such as pineapple leaves, green beans, taro, and chocolate. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

The majority of customers are office workers or business owners looking to purchase gifts for their friends, partners, or children. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

The emergence of a new and attractive style of mooncake evokes excitement among children in the buildup to the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: Foody)

Children are keen to enjoy the beautiful and funny mini mooncake patterns. (Photo: FB)

Mooncakes featuring animals such as pigs, puppies, cats, bears, porcupines, elephants, and rabbits, are made by the skillful hands of craftsman. (Photo: FB)

. Each item is reasonably priced from only a few thousand to tens of thousands of VND. (Photo: Foody)

