Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market

18/08/2020    20:24 GMT+7

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 1

Mooncakes that resemble cartoon characters are popular among children, including Unicorn, Tsum Tsum, Pooh bear, Pikachu, Cony-Brown, and Minions. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 2

Animal-shaped mooncakes are light in comparison with traditional moon cakes, ranging between 30g and 80g each. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 3

These mooncakes are usually sold in sets of three, four, six, and nine per box. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 4

Each cake ranges in price from VND15,000 to VND50,0000, depending on its size and model. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 5

Each of the mooncakes come in different flavours, including milk tea, cheese cream, melted cheese, blueberries, and strawberries. (Photo: Foody)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 6

The beautiful design and eye-catching colours can be considered the most impressive features of the items. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 7

Each of the mooncakes are molded and handmade. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 8
 

. In addition to a unique design, each of the animal-shaped mooncakes features a variety of flavours, such as pineapple leaves, green beans, taro, and chocolate. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 9

The majority of customers are office workers or business owners looking to purchase gifts for their friends, partners, or children. (Photo: Dan Tri newspaper)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 10

The emergence of a new and attractive style of mooncake evokes excitement among children in the buildup to the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: Foody)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 11

Children are keen to enjoy the beautiful and funny mini mooncake patterns. (Photo: FB)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 12

 Mooncakes featuring animals such as pigs, puppies, cats, bears, porcupines, elephants, and rabbits, are made by the skillful hands of craftsman. (Photo: FB)

animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market hinh 13

. Each item is reasonably priced from only a few thousand to tens of thousands of VND. (Photo: Foody)

