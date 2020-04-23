Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn

 
 
23/04/2020    15:21 GMT+7

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has sent questionnaires to all relevant foreign producers and exporters to serve the anti-dumping investigation into polyester filament yarn (PFY) imported from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Anti-dumping investigation underway into imported polyester yarn hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (File photo)

The businesses must reply before 17:00 on May 28 (Hanoi time), the Authority said, adding that in case it receives late response or inaccurate and inadequate information, it will use existing information to issue decisions in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

The information and data to be provided and the right to information access of concerned parties during the investigation will be ensured in line with legal regulations on information safety.

The investigation was launched at the request from the domestic manufacturing industry.

 

The request, which was submitted on November 7 last year, said that PFY imports from the above-mentioned countries had surged, causing significant damage to the local PFY manufacturing industry.

Fabrics used in the apparel industry are mainly made up of three types of yarn including PFY yarn, polyester staple fibre (PSF) and natural fibre (mainly cotton). PFY accounts for around 30 percent of total consumption. The designed capacity of PFY production factories in the country is estimated at 350,000 tonnes per year.

During the investigation, the ministry will assess the socio-economic impacts to ensure the legitimate rights and interests of importers, consumers and domestic PFY manufacturers.

Under the provisions of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the ministry can apply provisional anti-dumping measures./.VNA

 
 

Latest news

