Apple conducts survey, considers making iPhones in Vietnam

06/08/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The moves taken by Apple recently have led people to think that the world’s leading phone manufacturer is planning production of iPhones in Vietnam.

Apple’s leaders have many times visited the production base of Luxshare – ICT Vietnam in Van Trung IZ in Viet Yen district of Bac Giang province to examine the iPhone production conditions there, according to Tang Due Bang, PR Manager of Luxshare – ICT Vietnam.

Luxshare Precision Industry ranks 20th among 100 biggest Chinese companies and is one of three companies that make products for Apple, including iPhones.

“Apple is impressed by the rapid construction of the production facility (3-month) here. It also highly appreciates the potential in Bac Giang province and industrious workers,” he said.

Luxshare – ICT Vietnam has been expanding factories in Quang Chau and Van Trung IZs in Bac Giang.

The production facility in Van Trung IZ, covering an area of 30 hectares, has been built quickly, completed after five months of construction as per Apple’s request. The group also asked Luxshare ICT – Vietnam to build dormitories for workers near the factories.

Luxshare ICT – Vietnam has total investment capital of $270 million, using 28,000 workers with the average pay of VND14-19 million. In general, the company needs 50,000-60,000 workers to ensure the production.

Bang went on to say that the company has a very high demand for workers, which Bac Giang alone cannot satisfy. Therefore, it has been seeking workers in other provinces as well.

 


“Apple considers very thoroughly the conditions on welfare and safety, putting this a top priority. They especially requested accommodations for workers near the production facility,” Bang said.

At present, Luxshare – ICT Vietnam in Bac Giang still cannot meet Apple’s requirements on welfare and dormitories for workers. Only when the company can satisfy the requirements will Apple consider the plan on manufacturing iPhones here.

The company has asked the provincial authorities to allocate two land plots outside the IZ, so that it can build dormitories for workers.

In the immediate time, the facility of Luxshare – ICT Vietnam in Van Trung IZ is making wireless earphones and plans to make smart watches for Apple.

Le Tuan Phu, Chief of the Bac Giang People's Committee Office, said many multinationals have come to Bac Giang province to learn about the possibility of organizing large-scale production there.

Foxconn, one of the three companies making iPhones, has asked the Government Office and relevant ministries for support for the implementation of three housing projects near the production facilities of the group. One of the projects is in Van Trung commune of Bac Giang province.

The group has also asked for permission to develop an IZ of 600 hectares in Luc Nam district in the province.

Kim Chi

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

"Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already," said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

 
 

. Latest news

