ASEAN, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms

 
 
23/06/2020    13:57 GMT+7

The 10th Meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can be considered an opportunity for regional countries to affirm that they will soon be able to overcome the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 

pandemic and restore multilateral trade mechanisms.

asean, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms hinh 0
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh gives a speech at the event

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh chaired the 10th Meeting on the RCEP in Hanoi on June 23. 

During his speech at the meeting, Minister Tuan Anh said that the global fight against the COVID-19 is still ongoing and has served to severely damage the economic activities of many nations that rely heavily on global supply chains.

Despite these conditions, he said that there are opportunities in every challenge and it is vital that RCEP nations make good use of opportunities to promote the goal of economic recovery, as well as regaining a central position amid the global economy.

According to Minister Tuan Anh, the present represents a critical time for RCEP countries to move to accelerate trade and investment co-operation, along with the signing of the RCEP Agreement to offer a positive signal to the world to highlight the spirit of determination among regional nations to overcome all epidemic and economic difficulties.

Amid the context of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, RCEP countries are still conducting a wide range of online meetings in an effort to maintain the momentum of negotiations, as well as encouraging greater participation from India in the process.

Amid complicated developments relating to the pandemic, Minister Tuan Anh believes that countries have been aware of the importance of early completion of the RCEP for this year and expresses hope that all participants at the meeting will enjoy wide-ranging discussions.

 
asean, partner nations set to restore multilateral trade mechanisms hinh 1
Delegates join the online meeting on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) 

In his address, Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee stated that the COVID-19 is seriously threatening the lives of people as well as the global multilateral trading system. This RCEP meeting is anticipated to provide an opportunity for countries to affirm their resolve as they strive to overcome the epidemic and restore the multilateral trade mechanisms which have already been severely damaged by the impact of the pandemic.

The signing of the RCEP this year will mark an important driving force for the region and the world in order to promote global economic and trade growth. Furthermore, the partnership will also serve as a basic platform for participants to unite in responding to and repelling the effects of the pandemic, as well as helping to boost the recovery of economies regionally and globally.

The RCEP was originally launched in November, 2012, in Phnom Penh in Cambodia as part of an ASEAN initiative to promote trade between member states and their six partner countries, namely Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea, all of which had independent free trade agreements signed with ASEAN.

After undergoing several rounds of negotiation since 2012 between 10 ASEAN member states and their six dialogue partners, the RCEP is considered to be the largest FTA in the world and features a big market scale of roughly US$25,000 billion, along with more than 2.3 billion people.

Joining the RCEP will serve to promote trade among the group by reducing taxes, standardising customs rules and procedures, along with expanding market access, especially among countries that do not have existing trade agreements. Immediately before the start of negotiations, all nations had agreed to the goal of achieving a comprehensive, high-quality free trade agreement that would benefit all parties involved.

Once the RCEP is fully implemented, it will create a market of roughly 3.5 billion consumers and approximately US$49,000 billion in GDP, accounting for about 39% of global GDP. In particular, it will represent the largest free trade area in the world with commitments outlined on market opening in the fields of goods, services, and investment, alongside simplifying customs procedures and rules of origin as a means of boosting trade facilitation. VOV

 
 

Other News

.
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
$43mn solar power plant inaugurated in Ninh Thuan
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
Listed firms buy more treasury stocks to prevent price falls
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many listed companies plan to buy tens of trillions of dong in treasury stocks.

Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Finance Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions the Ministry of Finance made public for comments.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 23
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Experts: Night-time economy expected to boost Hanoi tourism

Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
Vietnamese shrimp industry sees bright prospects after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The shrimp price has regained an upward trend, while supplies from other countries have fallen.

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
Ministry considers allowing bets via e-wallets, telecommunications accounts
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance is drafting an amendment to the decree on business of betting on horse racing, greyhound racing and international football, which would allow the payment of bets via e-wallets or mobile accounts.

Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
Vietnamese businesses strive to reduce inventory after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Inventory has become a common concern of domestic enterprises due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
Allowing foreigners to buy tourism property developments needs careful consideration
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Ministry of Construction’s proposal to allow foreigners to buy tourism property developments in Viet Nam needs careful consideration, experts have said.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/06/2020 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

More News
. Latest news

