Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers

 
 
29/03/2020    19:28 GMT+7

Tax incentives for developers of social housing projects for lease should be made clear and consistent to encourage private investment in the segment, according to the HCM City Real Estate Association.

The association said that there were inconsistencies among existing legal documents, resulting in a hesitancy to invest because it could take investors up to 20 years to recoup their money.

Association calls for consistent tax incentives for social housing developers

According to Decree 100/2015 about social housing development and management, a reduction of 70 percent in value added tax and corporate income tax was being offered to developers of social housing projects for lease.

However, according to the Law on Value Added Tax, the maximum reduction is only 20 percent.

For example, Le Thanh Company was charged 5 percent in value added tax and 10 percent for corporate income tax for Le Thanh An Lac, a social housing project for lease in Binh Tan district, HCM City.

The General Department of Taxation said the fees were based on the Law on Value Added Tax 2016 and the Law on Corporate Income Tax 2013, according to the association.

 

These inconsistencies had resulted in many developers missing out on the 70 percent break, the association said.

According to association President Le Hoang Chau, the tax break of 70 percent should be included in the laws on value added tax and corporate income tax when they are next amended.

Châu said that clearer tax incentives would encourage private developers to invest in social housing projects for lease.

Currenty, developers of social housing projects for sale enjoy a reduction of 50 percent in value added tax and corporate income tax.

VNA

 
 

.
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to 4,252 VND per litre
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The retail prices of petrol plummeted from 3pm of March 29, making it the sixth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

HCM City property developers offer more products
HCM City property developers offer more products
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The HCM City real estate market provides more housing projects and subsidises rentals to boost the market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
Mekong Delta rice farmers earn high income from rice straw
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Rice farmers in the Mekong Delta are earning higher incomes from selling rice straw left over from the harvested 2019 – 20 winter-spring rice crop.

Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
Ministry proposes 843 million USD bailout package for businesses during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a 20 trillion VND (843 million USD) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
Potential of eco property during COVID-19 ​
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
No end to woes of local textile and garment industry
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

While the supply of raw materials from China is recovering after a month of suspension, textile and garment businesses find that they have moved out of the frying pan into the fire as the COVID-19 pandemic

Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
Vietnam's first-quarter GDP growth hits decade low
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said on March 27.

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of $2.8 billion in first quarter
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam ran a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, higher than 1.5 billion USD recorded in the same period last year, despite the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the country’s major export markets.

Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
Automakers propose Gov’t cut VAT and registration fee for customers
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) has proposed the Government reduce value-added tax (VAT) and registration fees for car customers by 50 percent, reports VietNamNet.

Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
Vietnam gains higher exports to Canada, Mexico partly due to CPTPP
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

Vietnam has taken full advantage of the CPTPP to gain strong growth in exports to Canada and Mexico, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
Pandemic has no impact on plastic firm
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The global spread of COVID-19 has had an insignificant impact on An Phat Bioplastics JSC’s performance in the first three months, shareholders were told on March 25.

Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
Payment deadline extension proposed for over $3 bln in taxes
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed the payment deadlines for $3.4 billion in taxes be extended to support enterprises, business households and individuals doing business that are directly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
Rapid growth forecast for solar rooftop energy industry
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Technological advances, preferential credit policies and pricing incentives have set the stage for solar rooftop energy to become the next big thing in clean energy in Vietnam, according to industry insiders.

What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
What benefits can Vietnam’s economy expect from an interest rate cut?
BUSINESSicon  28/03/2020 

The US FED has launched an unprecedented bailout to help the economy cope with Covid-19. Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has cut the 1-6 month term deposit interest rate ceiling.

National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
National food reserves always sufficient for emergencies: authority
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

National food reserves are enough to cater for emergency situations, the General Department of State Reserves (GDSR) said on March 26.

Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
Exporters advised to stay ready for orders from Europe
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Vietnamese exporters have been advised to make preparations so as to stay ready for orders from Europe when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect and the COVID-19 pandemic is stamped out.

Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
Are Vietnam’s securities cheap?
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

The VN Index has decreased by 156 points, or 17.7 percent, since the beginning of March.

COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
COVID-19 shows pressing need for quicker digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  27/03/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung has urged digital companies to develop platforms for online services as COVID-19 pandemic has sparked a pressing need for Vietnam to hasten digital transformation.

