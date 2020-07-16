Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

Illustration photo. ADC initiated two investigations for some Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel products. — Photo cafef.vn

The applicant is Australian BlueScope Steel Limited. The ADC initiated an investigation into two cases of aluminum zinc coated steel products with a width of less than 600mm and equal to or greater than 600mm.

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the case of aluminum zinc coated steel products with a width of 600 mm or more has harmonised system (HS) codes 7210.61 and 7225.99.

The investigation period is from April 1 last year to March 31 this year. Injury Examination Period is from April 1, 2016. Initial submissions are due by August 6.

Stakeholders can submit questions and documents by email to investigations4@adcommission.gov.au or directly at ADC headquarters at The Director Investigation 4, Anti-Dumping Commission, GPO Box 2013, Canberra ACT 2601, Australia.

The earliest date to issue the Preliminary Affirmative Determination (PAD) is August 29. If a PAD is not made, a Day 60 Status Report will be published on this day.

The latest date for issuing the Statement of Essential Facts (SEF) is on October 19.

Being assigned by the Government of Vietnam in assisting businesses to cope with foreign anti-dumping and subsidisation lawsuits, the Trade Remedies Authority recommends related associations, producers and exporters co-operate with the ADC during the suit, including on-site investigations to verify the contents of the questionnaire.

Enterprises may search for lawyers and consultants who have expertise in the field of trade defence for the Australian market to ensure the highest co-operation effectiveness.

On the other hand, the authority recommended enterprises collaborate with export partners in Australia to find out if the domestic industry was really damaged, through market research or financial reports or other trusted sources.

In particular, they should regularly exchange information, co-operate closely with the authority and associations to receive timely support. VNS