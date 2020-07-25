Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 15:25:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million

26/07/2020    15:22 GMT+7

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

Australia-based Global Vietnam Aluminum (GVA) is alleged of raising rental fees for storage by five to seven times and shifting profit worth VND337.6 billion (US$14.65 million) abroad, local media reported.

 GVA's storage of aluminum. Photo: Wall Street Journal. 

The act was identified by the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) during the agency’s auditing of the management of provincial budget of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province in 2019.

The SAV has requested C03, the police department for corruption, economic crimes and smuggling, to investigate the case and possible act of income tax evasion from Nguyen Tai, director of PTL Logistics Company.

According to the SAV, GVA signed a contract with PTL Logistics to rent a storage for aluminum in five years, with the average monthly price of US$7.2 per meter square, which is five to seven times higher than the price PTL is renting from other companies, ranging from US$1 – 1.53 per meter square.

With unreasonable high storage rental fee, a profit of VND2.68 trillion (US$116.37 million) or 78.7% of total rental fees in the 2015 – 2019 period was not taxed in Vietnam, stated the SAV.

Specifically, this would increase the GVA’s expenses and subsequently reduce the company’s corporate income tax, and avoid paying tax in Vietnam, the SAV added.

Moreover, both GVA and PTL have involved in dubious acts rather than normal partners in signing a storage renting contract.

By transferring shares at PTL, GVA has shifted VND388 billion (US$16.84 billion) abroad. Under the company’s business registration license, PTL has registered capital of VND150 billion (US$6.51 million), of which Praise Trend company contributed 80% of the total capital and Nguyen Tai 20%, or VND30 billion (US$1.3 million).

In January 2017, Nguyen Tai and Praise Trend sold 15% of PTL shares worth VND22.5 billion (US$976,980) to Praise Trend, allowing the latter to hold a 95% stake at PTL, or VND142.5 billion (US$6.18 million).

 

On January 20, 2017, Nguyen Tai and Praise Trend signed a contract appendix to share the profits in 2015 and 2016 worth a combined of VND337.6 billion (US$14.65 million), with Tai taking 5% and Praise Trend 95%. Praise Trend had later transferred this amount abroad, while Jakky Cheung, legal representative of Praise Trend, is also GVA director.

The SAV said the act of transfer pricing of GVA to PTL and Praise Trend receiving a 75% stake from Nguyen Tai were closely related, with the ultimate aim of transferring money from GVA abroad.

GVA is also the owner of a storage of Chinese aluminum worth US$4.3 billion. Last year, Vietnamese and the US authorities suspected the firm was forging Vietnamese origin for these aluminum for later exporting to the US. However, local customs authority recently they had gathered insufficient evidence to conclude GVA had committed origin fraud.

GVA was founded in August 2011 with the export capacity of 200,000 tons per year and invested US$250 million to build a production facility in Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Under PCL’s financial statement in 2016, the actual value of capital contribution as of December 31, 2016 was VND561 billion (US$24.35 million). The SAV said by transferring a 75% stake at PTL, Nguyen Tai committed the act of transferring shares with value 20 times lower than the actual value, or nearly VND421 billion (US$18.28 million).

Therefore, Nguyen Tai is subject to pay VND80 billion (US$3.47 million) in income tax. As this individual has paid VND400 million (US$17,368), he is subject to pay an additional VND79.2 billion (US$3.43 million) in tax arrears. Hanoitimes

Ngoc Thuy

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing

Tax inspectors detect 72 enterprises with suspected transfer pricing

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam

Guiding decrees needed to fight with transfer pricing in Vietnam

Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.  

 
 

Other News

.
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
Vietnam likely to export 6.7 million tonnes of rice this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to reach its rice export target of 6.7 million tonnes this year thanks to favourable market conditions and high global demand, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 25
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

HSBC: Vietnam has growing attractiveness as business destination

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
Local retailers closing shops because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Many retailers have had to close shops and give back retail premises to landlords because of poor patronage and a dramatic drop in sales.

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
Small cashew nut processors shut down as raw material becomes too expensive
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam’s cashew industry has suffered heavily as raw material prices have increased sharply, while the finished product prices have decreased.

Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
Vietnam plans resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  24/07/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport (MOT) a plan to resume international air routes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 