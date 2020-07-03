Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 13:29:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Auto dealers deemed main beneficiaries of registration fee cut

05/07/2020    11:48 GMT+7

Auto dealers have proved to be the biggest beneficiaries of the Government's move to introduce a 50% cut in car registration fees, and not car buyers, as expected, 

since many dealers have taken advantage of the cut to end their promotional programs and increase the prices of cars, according to operators of auto showrooms.

Cars undergo final checks at a Thaco Mazda auto plant before being launched in the market. Auto dealers stand to be the biggest beneficiaries of the 50% car registration fee cut instead of car buyers – PHOTO: VNA

Many car buyers expected to enjoy huge price cuts after the move to lower the auto registration fee by half took effect from June 28 this year. It will go on until the end of 2020, reported Dan Tri news site.

The owner of Manh Thang showroom based in Hanoi, Pham Manh Thang, said that auto dealers reduced their promotional programs after the registration fee reduction took effect. The programs were introduced in the previous months to deal with the slump in sales and attract more customers.

Accordingly, auto manufacturers and dealers have proved to be the biggest winners of the 50% cut as they no longer have to offer discounts to customers. From the perspective of customers, there has been no change in the cost of buying cars, Thang added.

Further, as the registration fee reduction encouraged consumers to purchase cars during the period, auto dealers grasped this opportunity to raise car prices, resulting in an increase in registration fees.

Thang advised people who wish to buy cars from now until the end of the year to exercise caution and not follow the crowd. The fee cut is only valid on locally assembled or manufactured cars.

Nguyen Van Dung, owner of an auto dealership in Hanoi, confirmed that car prices have increased by VND10 million-VND100 million since the end of May when the Government planned the registration fee cut. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 5
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Agriculture ministry bullish on export targets despite pandemic

VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
VASEP decries taxes on semi-processed and processed seafood
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Tax agencies have slapped many firms with a corporate income tax on semi-processed seafood products at 20%, while their products for exports or domestic consumption that are mainly processed, 

Domestic property market faces uncertainty
Domestic property market faces uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The domestic real estate market is hoped to have growth in the fourth quarter of this year and before the Lunar New Year 2021 if, by this year-end, the domestic economy is restored to levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
More streetfront houses up for sale in HCMC center
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

More landlords want to sell townhouses after Covid-19, which has caused prices of houses in inner HCM City to slightly decrease in the second quarter.

Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
Nine more expressway contractors suspected of construction violations
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Nine more former contractors have been accused of irregularities in the construction of a 139-kilometer-long expressway whose severe deteriotion was reported shortly after its opening in central Vietnam.

Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
Hanoi moves towards approving construction of third Aeon Mall
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The proposed construction of a parking lot and the Aeon Mall Hoang Mai Trade centre will soon be decided upon by the Hanoi People's Committee as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the adjustment of the city's construction planning.

Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
Pork and oil prices key to keeping inflation in VN under control: experts
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

With huge inflation pressure on the way in the remaining months of this year, a close watch must be kept on the prices of key products like oil and pork to hit the goal of keeping inflation below 4 per cent, experts have said.

China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
China remains major market for Vietnam’s farm produce
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The first consignments of litchis grown in Hai Duong province shipped to Singapore hit the newspapers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 4
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Vietnam's squid, octopus exports down 21.2 percent

Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
Proposal steers sports betting to starting line
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A proposed national steering committee is expected to help Vietnam build clearer prize-winning entertainment rules and set up closer connections between government authorities and investors 

Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
Domestic demand the driving force for agriculture to develop
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Quoc Toan, director-general of the General Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, 

Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
Vietnam hopes to attract huge capital as central banks print $6 trillion
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Experts say Vietnam has the opportunity to attract more foreign portfolio investment as central banks are launching $6 trillion in quantitative easing programs in 2020.

VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
VN government to sell stake in country’s biggest brewery
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The Government will sell its 36% stake, equivalent to 230.8 million shares worth some VND37.6 trillion (US$1.6 billion), in the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco), the country’s biggest brewery, this year.

Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
Vietnam’s businesses gear up for digitalization
BUSINESSicon  04/07/2020 

Many companies have become digitized, believing this is the only way to achieve a breakthrough in their development.

Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
Fabric production an issue for Vietnam's textile industry
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Fabric production is a challenge for Vietnam's textile and garment industry when it comes to free trade agreements (FTAs) requirements on product origin.

Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
Vietnam's FDI inflows to increase
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

A new wave of foreign direct investment driven by global uncertainty such as the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic is imminent in Vietnam, 

Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
Local airlines struggle to reposition themselves in market
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Airlines have been lowering airfares and targeting mostly domestic passengers.

US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
US firms create record 4.8 million jobs in June
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

The reopening of businesses has spurred job growth but a rise in Covid-19 cases may hamper recovery.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 3
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam trade surplus widens to US$4 billion in H1

EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
EVFTA will broaden skies for aviation across Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  03/07/2020 

Never-before-seen activities in Vietnam’s aviation sphere are expected to come to EU businesses soon on the back of the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 