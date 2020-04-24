Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low

 
 
26/04/2020    07:46 GMT+7

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) reported that its member companies sold 19,154 cars in March, an increase of 10 percent over the month before, but a decrease of 40 percent compared with the same period last year.

In the first three months of the year, automobile manufacturers sold 50,009 products only, or 33 percent lower than the same period last year.

The sales of cars dropped sharply by 35 percent, commercial vehicles by 26 percent, while specialized vehicles 32 percent, which showed the market purchasing power was at a 5-year low.

The sharp sales decreases have been reported for most famous automobile brands, including Toyota, Ford, Kia and Mazda. Peugeot’s sales dropped by 56 percent, Mazda’s 49 percent, Ford’s 48 percent, Honda’s 39 percent, Toyota’s 28 percent and Hyundai 9.1 percent.

According to Toyota Vietnam’s Hoang Thi Nhu Quynh, because of Covid-19, the manufacturer sold 5,143 products in March, down by 44 percent, of which the sales of cars decreased by 42 percent and commercial vehicles 46 percent.

Even the manufacturer’s bestdellers such as Vios and Innova also saw sales decreases. Only 2,293 Toyota Vios were sold (-28 percent). The figures were 544 for Innova (-68 percent), 656 for Fortuner (-19 percent).


According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, many tourism, service, entertainment and transport firms have had to scale down or suspend operation. The number of clients coming to sale agents to seek to buy cars and number of newly signed contracts have decreased significantly.

A gloomier business season is ahead for automobile manufacturers. In February and March, manufacturerslaunched new models and ran sale promotion programs, but the sales were very slow compared with the month before.

In April, as car dealers temporarily suspended their business, the revenue goals were unattainable.

An analyst commented that though there are positive signs in the fight against the epidemic, it is difficult to persuade people to spend big money on automobiles. A representative of VAMA said the automobile market in 2020 may see sales drop.

Seven automobile manufacturers suspended their production in early April, which affected their expansion plans. Ford Vietnam, which holds 10 percent of market share, postponed a project on expanding its Hai Duong factory because of Covid-19. It had planned to invest $82 million more to increase the capacity from 14,000 products a year to 40,000 by mid-2020.

Kim Chi

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam still has to import car parts for domestic assembling. As a result, the production cost is high and domestically made products remain less competitive than imports.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government’s plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Technology firms in the past have had to spend big money to attract users to online transactions, but because of the pandemic, e-commerce has taken off.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

By now, everyone and anyone will have heard of COVID-19 and its terrible impact on society and the global economy. 

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

As foreign partners have stopped placing orders, some textile and garment companies have shifted to producing cloth antibacterial face masks. However, not all have succeeded.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just proposed the government to extend the operational duration of boutique hotel Metropole Hanoi to 70 years, surpassing the framework of current regulations.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Because of the pandemic, people have hesitated to go to crowded places and have increasingly bought many items online.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Pressed by COVID-19 and the oil price war between Russia and the OPEC, local petroleum manufacturers expect great plunges in revenue.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

The losses reported by Quang Ninh Thermal Power JSC will make it harder for State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC)  to divest the company this year.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Hundreds of thousands of tons of rice in enterprises’ storehouses cannot be exported because of inconsistent policies.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Trinh Huy Thanh, secretary of the Party Committee of the Hanoi Business Bloc, talks about how enterprises in Hanoi are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

US loosens labelling requirements for tra fish imports

BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnam gained shrimp export growth to some key export markets in the first quarter of this year, especially Japan and the US, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  23/04/2020 

Officials from provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta – the country’s rice granary - and rice exporters have urged the government to resume rice exports without setting limits, saying many firms face difficulties because of this.

