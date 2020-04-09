Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/04/2020 13:14:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19

 
 
10/04/2020    12:07 GMT+7

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

MOIT’s (the Ministry of Industry and Trade) report on Covid-19’s impact on key industries to the Prime Minister showed that there are few new long-term orders because of the demand decrease in the US and EU.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19



Le Tien Truong, general director of Vinatex, the biggest textile and garment producer, admitted that Vinatex is ‘experiencing unprecedented challenges’.

Textile and garment, and footwear, are the key industries which make up a large proportion of industrial production value and export turnover. These are labor intensive industries with many jobs.

Vinatex and its subsidiaries are trying every possible way to not lay off workers.

The woodwork industry is facing the same problem as exports began slowing down in mid-March and there are no new orders. According to the Vietnam Timber and Forestry Association (Vifores), wooden furniture manufacturers would begin cutting production capacity and apply the rotating working mode.

Most manufacturers will stop production for export. Some enterprises making products for domestic consumption will keep production at a moderate level, about 10-15 percent of plants’ capacity, according to the association.

Most manufacturers will stop production for export. Some enterprises making products for domestic consumption will keep production at a moderate level, about 10-15 percent of plants’ capacity, according to the association.

 


Meanwhile, enterprises do not expect too much from other markets such as India, South Korea and Japan, saying that the markets can hardly compensate for the decline from the US and EU.

Wooden furniture manufacturers have received bad news that the Coalition for Fair Trade of Hardwood Plywood has been asked to conduct an investigation on anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duty avoidance on plywood and products using plywood from Vietnam.

Automobile manufacturing is also in distress with five manufacturers (Ford, Toyota, Honda, Thanh Cong and Nissan Vietnam) suspending production.

The manufacturers said the time for resuming production will depend on the government’s decisions and the epidemic situation.

Automobile manufacturing saw the lowest industrial production index in Q1, down by 9 percent compared with the same period last year. The domestic output was low, 56,200 products, or 10.5 percent lower. Meanwhile, the inventory index increased by 122 percent, which shows difficulties in sales.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) estimated that the car sales in 2020 may decrease by 15 percent.

The problem that key industries are facing now doesn’t lie in the lack of input materials as seen two months ago, but in the weak demand, which, according to MOIT, ‘is even more serious’.

Thanh Lich 

When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

Vietnam still has to import car parts for domestic assembling. As a result, the production cost is high and domestically made products remain less competitive than imports.

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA

Two textile and garment companies to benefit the most from EVFTA

TNG Investment and Trading JSC (TNG) and Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment JSC (TCM) are expected to benefit the most from the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA), according to Bao Viet Securities.

 
 

Other News

.
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
HCM City shop owners desperate to sell as tenants’ business hit by pandemic, quit
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Lack of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing pressure from interest on bank loans are forcing many shop owners in HCM City into a sell-off.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
Will we ever take cruise holidays again?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The cruise line industry faces a long journey back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.

VN stock market has torrid time in March
VN stock market has torrid time in March
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The stock market fell sharply in March, with all indices dropping steeply, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
Wood processing firms hit hard by COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese wood processing firms have reduced production or suspended operations as most of the major importing countries for their products face hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
Coronavirus: Worst economic crisis since 1930s depression, IMF says
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Global economic growth will turn "sharply negative" this year due to the pandemic, the IMF warns.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
Mobile World asks for a 50 per cent discount in rental costs
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Mobile World JSC is asking for a 50 per cent discount on its store rental costs across the country for 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
Deadlines for tax and land use fee payments extended
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 approved Decree No 41/2020/ND-CP on the extension of deadlines for tax and land use fee payments to support businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
VN labour export companies hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Businesses involved in labour exports are at a standstill due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
Supply chains in Vietnam disrupted by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Eighty-three per cent of companies in the physical value chain in Vietnam have been suffering from supply issues over the past two months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  09/04/2020 

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 