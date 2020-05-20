Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

Bamboo Airways aircraft

The carrier’s Chairman Trinh Van Quyet made the statement on May 19, given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam.

To serve the plan, the airline is intending to buy 60 General Electric (GE) engines and related services in 2020 with a total value of 2 billion USD to serve the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet it is ordering.

It will hire more planes this year, instead of purchasing more, to facilitate the expansion plan, Quyet stated.

Bamboo Airways, he went on, is operating 45-50 domestic flights a day, and is scheduled to raise the number to over 100 in early June, or equal to 80 percent of the frequency before the COVID-19 happened.

The airline is expected to go public on the stock market in the fourth quarter of 2020 after the initial plan of being listed in the second quarter is postponed due to the pandemic.

In the first quarter, it posted a loss of over 1.5 trillion VND (64.2 millon USD) due to a remarkable reduction of both domestic and international flights./.VNA