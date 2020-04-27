Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 16:06:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment

 
 
28/04/2020    16:03 GMT+7

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

A Bamboo Airways aircraft. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts and payment plan for aviation service providers

The order was made after the Ministry of Transport asked the authority to handle the requests related to the carrier’s contract breaches from Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, Saigon Ground Services Company, Hanoi Ground Service JSC and  Skypec.

Data from ACV indicated that since May last year, Bamboo Airways has repeatedly made late payments. Its payments were 42 days later than the payment dates agreed upon in their contracts.

The late payments included fees for passenger services that were collected by the airline. Services such as security and baggage screening were provided by ACV.

Specifically, as of March 18, the debt the carrier owed to the corporation totaled VND205 billion, with the overdue debt reaching VND178.7 billion, according to ACV.

Of the overdue debt, fees for services supplied by ACV to passengers accounted for some VND107.3 billion.

The remaining VND71.3 billion was the costs of ground and airport services provided to the carrier by ACV.

ACV has sent 24 notices to the carrier urging it to pay debts promptly, in line with the terms in its signed contracts, but the airline has yet to make any payments, stated the ACV leader. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16

Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights

COVID-19: Bamboo Airways restricts domestic, charter flights

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s newest airline, has announced it will reduce the frequency of domestic flights amid the critical time of COVID-19 fight as directed by the Government and Ministry of Transport.

 
 

Other News

.
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
Many hotels expected to be offered for sale after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

After Covid-19, a number of hotels owned by private investors may be sold off to cut losses in the worst-case scenario, affecting the tourism environment at tourist destinations and slowing the recovery of the tourism sector,

Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
Trade Ministry proposes normal rice exports from May 1
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the prime minister end the directive on rice export quota management that had earlier been issued to allow for normal rice exports from May 1.

Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
Banks urge Visa, Mastercard to reduce fees
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Banks Association has urged international card organisations to reduce several types of fees on Vietnamese banks in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected their card businesses.

Measures fit for real estate recovery
Measures fit for real estate recovery
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vaibhav Saxena, foreign lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses how Decision No.13/2020/QD-TTg will impact the Vietnamese solar power market.

Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
Shrimp demand rises but Vietnamese processors lack materials
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Fearing a slump amid the epidemic, Vietnamese farmers are hesitating to begin new shrimp hatchery crops.

Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
Despite Covid-19, VN banks continue to recruit new staff
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Commercial banks are seeking more workers even though the economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Recruitment notices say banks need both officers and medium- and high-ranking managers.

Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
Coronavirus: Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

In a letter to workers Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the firm's existence was now threatened.

Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
Will the VN Index recover after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Experts all think the appearance of a new cash flow for bottom fishing will help the stock market recover after a strong correction during Covid-19.

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Holistic support to reboot business
Holistic support to reboot business
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

After months of proposals, domestic and international businesses are expected to have an unprecedented online dialogue with the Vietnamese prime minister this week to discuss the most effective incentives to ease their difficulties

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As the country faces an unexpected economic crisis, industrial zones are reeling to protect enterprises vulnerable to diseases, especially those labour-intensive businesses that play an important role in the nation’s exports.

Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends.

New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
New decree’s vitamin boost to small- and mid-sized business
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With the recent promulgation of Decree No.37/2020/ND-CP, the Vietnamese government offers a lifeline for small- and medium-sized enterprises as a necessary preparation to cope up with negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. 

Adapting to enter the EU playground
Adapting to enter the EU playground
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is slated for adoption by Vietnam’s National Assembly this summer.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  27/04/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 