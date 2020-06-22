Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 11:17:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon

 
 
22/06/2020    11:14 GMT+7

Experts have forecast bank credit growth in the second quarter to reach 3.5-4 percent, much higher than the rate in the first quarter.

Bank lending expected to get out of coronavirus doldrums soon hinh anh 1

Credit growth is expected to improve significantly thanks to many proactive measures taken by the Government and central bank recently to revive the economy. (Photo cafef.vn)

In the first three months, the rates had been 0.1 percent, 0.07 percent and 1.1 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted various industries and their demand for funds.

Consumer demand and foreign trade were also badly hit.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said in the first quarter many businesses increased repayment of existing debts while not borrowing afresh.

Experts say the situation has been improving in the second quarter with demand from credit from businesses and individuals showing signs of increasing.

In Hanoi, total loans outstanding at credit institutions in May were estimated at 2.163 trillion VND (94 million USD), representing a 2.4 percent increase for the year.

Credit growth is expected to improve significantly thanks to many proactive measures taken by the Government and central bank recently to revive the economy.

For instance, the SBV has cut benchmark interest rates, the latest occasion being on May 12 when the refinancing rate was reduced to 4.5 percent from 5 percent, the discount rate to 3 percent from 3.5 percent and the overnight inter-bank lending rate to 5.5 percent, from 6 percent.

Fitch Solutions experts forecast a further 50 basis point cut that would take the refinancing rate down to 4 percent and discount rate to 2.5 percent by the end of this year.

The cuts are likely to have a strong impact on the economy by encouraging banks to reduce their lending interest rates and boost demand for credit, experts say.

Besides, low deposit interest rates, especially for the short term, has helped and will help banks reduce their cost of funds further, giving a further fillip to lending interest rate cuts.

The Government recently gave a five-month extension for payment of taxes and land use fees for businesses hit by the pandemic, which come to an estimated 180 trillion VND, benefiting 98 percent of firms in the country.

All these measures are expected to help increase the credit demand.

The Government’s policy of identifying public investment as the engine for economic growth, which has stalled due to the pandemic, has placed the focus on speeding up disbursement of public investment.

While other investment sources have slowed down, increasing public investment, planned at nearly 700 trillion VND this year, should be useful in accelerating post-pandemic economic growth, thus creating more employment and increasing credit demand.

Though credit growth is expected to be only 9-10 percent this year compared to 13 percent last year, paradoxically some banks have nearly reached their full-year credit quota and are asking the central bank for more credit quotas as they have nearly reached the threshold.

VPB for instance has crossed 12 percent while it has a full-year quota of 13 percent.

Its CEO said the bank had turned its lending focus to customers less affected by the pandemic since the beginning of this year.

TPBank announced at its annual general meeting recently that its credit growth by the end of April was 11 percent, meaning it had only 0.5 percent left.

 

It is expected to ask the central bank to increase its limit to 15 percent this year.

HDBank’s loans outstanding at the end of the first quarter were worth 162.06 trillion VND (6.9 billion USD), up 5.92 percent for the year, much higher than the industry average. It reported steady growth across all segments like individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and consumer loans.

It attributed the high growth rate to signing contracts with enterprises late last year.

Experts have warned that if these banks’ credit quotas for the year are not increased, they, the business sector and indeed the entire economy would face trouble.

Though exports are hit by the pandemic, the demand for investment and production of goods in the country remains high, meaning the demand for credit is still significant.

This year’s credit growth is likely to reach 9-10 percent, lower than the central bank’s 11-14 percent target, but any change is possible, they added.

Balance of trade, payments surpluses keep the VND steady

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit global trade hard, but some of Vietnam’s exports have escaped its worst effects, which has helped keep the VND-USD exchange rate steady.

In the first five months of the year Vietnam’s biggest export earners were processed and manufactured goods, of which 17 generated at least 1 billion USD each.

Electronics, computers and accessories accounted for 15.3 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 22.1 percent. Exports of machinery, equipment, components, and tools reached 8.5 billion USD, a 25 percent rise.

While several agricultural products saw a drop, coffee and cashew achieved slight increases.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam’s total trade in the first five months was worth 196.8 billion USD, a decrease of 2.8 percent against the same period last year. It enjoyed a surplus of 1.9 billion USD.

This means there has been a substantial inflow of foreign currency, stabilising the exchange rate.

Since the end of last year the dollar rate at banks has appreciated by only 92 VND, or 0.24 percent.

Speaking about the influence of the yuan on the VND, experts said the depreciation of the Chinese currency has only had a marginal effect so far.

The confrontation between the US and China has shown no signs of ending, which could further depreciate the yuan, but the Chinese Government does not seem to have plans to sharply devalue the currency.

Meanwhile, Vietnam still pursues a strategy of keeping the exchange rate steady.

The country is also running a balance of payments surplus, which gives it a further cushion.

The VND is expected to escape volatility caused by external factors through this year./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 