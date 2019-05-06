Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/10/2020 11:41:45 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

05/10/2020    10:08 GMT+7

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

According to the HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE), the foreign CEO of Techcombank Jens Lottner has registered to buy 439,000 TCB shares of the bank under the puy-through mode. The share collection will be implemented in October 1-27, 2020.

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

Techcombank's president Ho Hung Anh

If noting that the current market price is VND23,000 per share, the CEO would have to pay more than VND10 billion to buy the shares of Techcombank, owned by billionaire Ho Hung Anh.

Prior to that, Techcombank decided to raise the ceiling foreign ownership ratio from 22.5 percent to 22.51 percent of charter capital so as to pave the way for the newly appointed foreign CEO to increase his ownership ratio in the bank.

Like many other banks, Techcombank has fixed the ‘room’ for foreign investors to reserve shares for strategic partners.

Prior to that, a big shareholder of HDBank, Sovico, of the female dollar billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, completed purchase of 10 million HDBank shares as registered. With the deal, Sovico increased its ownership ratio from 13.34 percent to 14.36 percent.

Bank shares have attracted special attention from investors recently. A lot of banks reported high profit of trillions of dong and high growth rates over previous years, despite the impact of Covid-19.

In H1, Techcombank’s provisions against credit risks were five times higher than that of the same period last year, but its pre-tax and post-tax profits still increased by 20 percent to 6.7 trillion and VND5.4 trillion, respectively. The bank aims to obtain pre-tax profit of VND13 trillion for the whole year of 2020.

 

STB shares of Sacombank owned by Duong Cong Minh have also seen prices soaring recently thanks to the rumor that Thaco, a Vietnamese owned automobile manufacturer, will buy shares of the bank.

Lien Viet Securities has said it has successfully divested 3 million STB shares under the order matching mode.

Sacombank in recent years has stepped up the settlement of bad debts in order to pave the way for the new development period.

It has offered to sell Phong Phu IZ in Binh Chanh district in HCM City, which is collateral for the loans, in order to collect debts.

Many other banks have also offered to sell mortgaged assets to settle bad debts and have hurried to increase charter capital to satisfy criteria under international standards.

MBBank, OCB, LienVietPostBank, VIB, ACB, HDBank, BacABank and SeABank are increasing capital through different ways. ACB is planning to list another 500 million shares. 

V. Ha

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Is there a new wave of bank shares landing in VN stock market?

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
Vietnam’s strategy for sustainable development of marine economy
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

On October 22, 2018, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong signed a resolution on the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030 and vision to 2045, known as Resolution No 36.

Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
Vietnam likely to earn 300 billion USD in exports this year
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The industry and trade sector is exerting all-out efforts to achieve the target of 300 billion USD in export turnover this year in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic is seriously affecting global trade.

Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
Foreign funds fond of startups amidst pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Although the global economy is heavily affected by Covid-19, a series of Vietnamese startups have lately obtained millions, even tens of millions of U.S. dollars, from domestic and foreign funds.

The secrets of trade surplus records
The secrets of trade surplus records
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

By now, it can be concluded that albeit unable to reach the set goal, Vietnam’s export this year has yielded encouraging results.

The dilemma of migrant garment workers
The dilemma of migrant garment workers
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

In HCMC and Vietnam, Covid-19 has shut down factories and deprived plenty of garment workers of their jobs.

Da Nang land market falls into crisis
Da Nang land market falls into crisis
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Da Nang land market has been in a crisis for many reasons.

Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
Private sector – an important driving force of VN economy
FEATUREicon  04/10/2020 

The private economic sector's strong development to become an "important driving force" of the Vietnamese economy and other economic achievements have the contribution of the Central Economic Committee.

Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation
Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

For many businesses, digital transformation is no longer an ambiguous concept, but a must. However, much still needs to be done to accelerate the process in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 4
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 4
BUSINESSicon  04/10/2020 

Aviation National Single Window officially launched

Ministry proposes loosened conditions for access to support package
Ministry proposes loosened conditions for access to support package
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Businesses and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have more opportunities to get access to the 62 trillion VND (2.6 billion USD) package, the first of its kind financed by the Government during the outbreak period.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Thousands of smuggled cigarettes destroyed

Vietnam's economic recovery forecast to be on track
Vietnam's economic recovery forecast to be on track
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Vietnam’s real GDP would grow by 2.6 percent in 2020 and hit an 8.2 percent rebound next year, Fitch Solutions has forecast.

How are electric bikes and motorbikes smuggled into Vietnam?
How are electric bikes and motorbikes smuggled into Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Smuggled electric bikes and motorbikes are often not displayed for sale openly, but are sold in many different ways.

Enterprises need Government support
Enterprises need Government support
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Associate Professor Doctor Duong Anh Son, dean of the Economics Law Department at the HCM City University of Economics and Law talks about what the Government should do to help enterprises stand firm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
National brand: Intellectual property cannot be ignored
FEATUREicon  03/10/2020 

In any national branding strategy, we cannot ignore intellectual property (IP), an effective tool to maintain a positive national image.

Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  03/10/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP grew by 2.12 percent in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year, the lowest growth rate since 2011, according to the General Statistics Offic.

Vietnamese banks prepare for international integration
Vietnamese banks prepare for international integration
BUSINESSicon  02/10/2020 

In the trend of strong globalisation with the recently signed CPTPP and EVFTA, meeting international standards by enterprises, especially in the banking sector is essential.

Vietnam approves 30% CIT reduction
Vietnam approves 30% CIT reduction
BUSINESSicon  02/10/2020 

The Government has decided to implement a 30 per cent corporate income tax (CIT) cut for certain businesses for the 2020 financial year.

Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties
Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties
BUSINESSicon  02/10/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has projected losses of more than VND1.2 trillion (US$51.7 million) this year.

Utilising the cloud for new innovation
Utilising the cloud for new innovation
BUSINESSicon  02/10/2020 

Cloud computing is acting as an enabler for businesses to modernise their operations and gain agility to respond to competitive pressures in the ASEAN region amidst the devastating effects of the global health emergency.

Latest news

