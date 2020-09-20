Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

20/09/2020    16:25 GMT+7

Despite a credit slowdown in the first half of 2020, some private commercial banks have still asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) for a credit growth expansion to prepare for a peak lending season expected at the end of the year.

According to the SBV’s policy, it assigns an annual credit growth quota for each bank depending on business performance and bad debt ratios to control lending of the entire banking system and ensure money supply and inflation control as targeted by the Government.

The credit growth in the first half of this year is only half of the same period of last year. SBV’s statistics showed banks’ mobilised capital increased by 5.31 percent while loans grew only by 3.45 percent in the period.

However, banks said loans often increase sharply at the end of the year when capital demands of both firms and individuals surge significantly to prepare for the country’s holidays and festivals.

According to finance expert Huynh Trung Minh, it is feasible for the SBV to loosen the credit growth limits for banks, but banks must ensure to lend to only effective projects.

SBV has also recently expanded credit growth limits for some banks with healthy business performance to boost the country’s economic growth. Techcombank, VIB, VPBank, TPBank and Sacombank were approved to raise their credit growth limits to 19-23 percent.

Despite the expansion, a report of BIDV Securities Company (BSC) estimated the credit growth of the entire banking system this year would be only 9 percent, compared with the 13 percent rate in 2019.

 

Banks have been reducing the proportion of lending to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while focusing on large-sized businesses with good resistance against the COVID-19 pandemic, BSC noted.

Sharing the same view, Vietcombank Securities Company (VCBS) also said the SBV had loosened credit growth limits for some banks, but the credit growth of the entire banking system would be less than 10 percent in 2020.

Analysts from Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) estimated an even lower rate. SSI’s recent report on the outlook for the banking industry in the second half of 2020, forecast credit growth in 2020 could be around 7.5-8.5 percent.

According to them, the credit demand may continue to weaken as the country still suffered impacts of the pandemic while banks, especially large-sized ones, may not lower their credit granting standards.

VNA

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.  

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has been asked to meet the goal of 6-6.5% GDP growth in 2021.

BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government’s principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.

BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Tariffs being cut to zero under the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) from January 1 this year and the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a tough year for the sugar industry, heard an online seminar.

BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Keeping NPLs ratio below 3 percent a challenge: experts

BUSINESSicon  19/09/2020 

Vietnamese businesses on Wednesday announced the first batches of passion fruit and coffee exported to Europe following the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

The fight against trade fraud became even tougher after the US-China trade war broke out in 2018, according to Director of the Post-Customs Clearance Inspection Department Nguyen Tien Loc.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

The outlook for Vietnam's livestock market was bright over the next ten years as the population grows to nearly 107 million with an average income of US$10,000, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

FEATUREicon  19/09/2020 

Starting new companies with ambitious plans, many young bosses have had to ‘give up the game’ because of the competitive playing field.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Many Chinese funds are pouring capital into the Vietnamese stock market because of low valuations and further loosening of foreign ownership in the near future.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

COVID-19 has interrupted the country’s journey to become a high-performing economy, but the right structural adjustments could help get it back on track, according to McKinsey & Company, a leading US consultant firm.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

International trade remedies are used by many countries to protect their domestic industries, especially now production has stalled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Nations have closed borders, economies are isolated, and supply chains are fragmented. And Vietnam's economy is no exception.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has received many questions related to electricity pricing, including retail prices for household use and price adjustment frequency.

FEATUREicon  18/09/2020 

Grab and MoMo are veterans in their core business fields, but they are the newcomers in the e-commerce market.

BUSINESSicon  18/09/2020 

Mining industry unable to enjoy tax incentives

FEATUREicon  17/09/2020 

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which that has changed value chains, this is an opportunity for us to rethink and rise. The chance to catch up with the world is huge if the economy is restructured.

BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Many consumer goods and food retailers are opening new shops, while others have had to shut down and give back retail premises to landlords.

BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Apartment prices have increased to a new level, particularly in center city areas.

BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

Measures needed to support COVID-19-hit enterprises

BUSINESSicon  17/09/2020 

At some breeding farms in Vietnam, livestock is raised in a special way: eels are bred in plastic cans, pigs eat ginseng and listen to music, and buffaloes drink wine every morning.

More News

