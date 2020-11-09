Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/11/2020 23:05:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks need to be cautious of bad debts

10/11/2020    21:31 GMT+7

The financial statements of the third quarter of this year of commercial banks showed that more than two-thirds of banks posted fairly high growth in their profits amid the context that the economy was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

 However, the bad debts in the first nine months of this year of most banks have also started to increase rapidly.

Banks need to be cautious of bad debts
A customer uses banking services at Nam A Bank. (Photo: SGGP)

Bad debts increase because of the Covid-19 pandemic

The financial statements of commercial banks in the third quarter of this year showed that bad debt increased sharply in the first nine months of this year. The summary from consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of this year of 16 banks, except SeABank and NBC with reduced bad debts, showed that the internal bad debt by the end of September was at more than VND49.6 trillion, up nearly VND12 trillion compared to the beginning of the year, an increase of 31 percent. Noticeably, group-5 bad debts - potentially irrecoverable debts - in many banks increased heavily, with banks climbing three to four times higher compared to the end of last year.

Specifically, Vietcombank's non-performing loans (NPL) rose by 36 percent compared to the beginning of the year, with nearly VND7.88 trillion. Of which, group-3 debts - sub-standard debts - surged by 4.2 times to VND2.92 trillion, and group-4 debts - doubtful debts - grew by nearly three times. The ratio of NPLs over total outstanding loans increased from 0.79 percent at the end of 2019 to 1.01 percent.

TPBank had bad debt gone up 59 percent with VND1.97 trillion, accounting for 1.79 percent of total loan outstanding balance. Of which, group-5 debt mounted by 27 percent to over VND569.5 billion, group-4 debt soared by 82 percent to over VND555 billion, and group-3 debt increased by 76 percent to over VND846 billion.

Sacombank’s bad debts also edged up 19 percent to nearly VND6.84 trillion. ACB's bad debts at the end of September were VND2.48 trillion, up 71 percent from the beginning of this year. ACB's ratio of NPLs over total loan outstanding balance also increased from 0.54 percent to 0.84 percent. MBBank's bad debts also enlarged by more than 39 percent to more than VND4.03 trillion, causing the ratio of NPLs over total loan outstanding balance to increase from 1.16 percent to 1.5 percent.

Not only large and medium-sized commercial banks, but many small commercial banks have seen bad debts increasing sharply. Kienlongbank’s bad debts jumped to VND2.24 trillion, 6.5 times higher compared to the beginning of this year. Those of VietBank hiked by 61 percent to VND867 billion, dragging its bad debt ratio from 1.32 percent to 2.03 percent. MSB's bad debts surged by 31 percent to VND1.70 trillion. VIB’s bad debts increased by 26 percent. LienVietPostBank had a total bad debt of VND2.61 trillion by the end of the third quarter of this year, up 29 percent.

At the regular government press conference in October, explaining the issue that 14 out of 16 commercial banks (at the time of the press conference) announced business results in the third quarter of this year with bad debts increasing by 30 percent, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong said that, in the first nine months of this year, the Covid-19 pandemic in the world was complicated, seriously impacting all aspects of the economic life, making it difficult for bank borrowers, causing a reduction in revenues and difficulties in the ability to repay debts. That is the main reason leading to an increase in bad debts. The Deputy Governor also acknowledged that if the pandemic continues to cause difficulties for enterprises, international trade, and services, bad debts of the banking system will probably increase in the coming time.

According to Dr. Nguyen Tri Hieu, an expert in banking and finance, the sharp increase in bad debts in the first nine months of this year is not surprising. The reality also shows that not only in Vietnam have bad debts increased heavily, but this is also the general situation in the world. However, Dr. Nguyen Tri Hieu said that the bad debt situation this year was clearly worse than that in 2019 and would continue to increase, so banks should be cautious.

Banks report profits because they count chickens before they hatch

Bad debts increased in the financial statements for the third quarter of this year, but most commercial banks announced profits. By the end of the third quarter of this year, many banks nearly or even reached their profit targets according to their annual plans, namely SaigonBank, MSB, and LienVietPostBank. Other commercial banks also recorded good pre-tax profits. The average profit growth of 18 commercial banks that have released their financial statements is about 10 percent. Many commercial banks have posted a two-digit profit, such as SeABank with an increase of 65.8 percent, MSB with an increase of 56.6 percent, VPBank with an increase of 30.5 percent, VIB with an increase of 38.1 percent, TPB with an increase of 25.7 percent, and ACB with an increase of 15.3 percent.

Explaining this phenomenon, many experts say, this is just a technical move, which includes accrued interest or credit loss provision into profit. Some banks recorded a sudden increase in accrued interest. For instance, VietBank's nine-month accrued interest jumped by 50 percent to more than VND2.4 trillion; accrued interest at VietABank rose by 47 percent to above VND4.59 trillion; LienVietPostBank’s emerged by 41 percent to VND6.02 trillion; TPBank also mounted by 39 percent to VND1.82 trillion. Frankly speaking, the accrued interest is merely the interest on paper because the bank has not actually collected it yet. Adding accrued interest to profit is like counting chickens before they hatch.

This act, according to the analysis of many experts, is extremely dangerous. Dr. Nguyen Tri Hieu assessed that accrued interest is a double-edged sword. If banks cannot collect accrued interest, but they still keep posting it for profit, sooner or later, banks will have to reject the accrued interest. It makes the bank profit figure look better, but not substantial. With that way of calculation, the banking industry's profit in 2020 will remain good because bad debts have not been fully uncovered. However, the situation will be more transparent in 2021, when the collection of accrued interest realizes, said Dr. Nguyen Tri Hieu.

And yet, banks with large profits have not aggressively set up reserve funds. When the money put into the reserve fund is less, the profit is, therefore, less deductible. In fact, with commercial banks increasing the provisioning for reserve funds, profits decrease significantly. For instance, the financial statements for the third quarter of this year of Vietcombank showed that pre-tax profit exceeded VND4.98 trillion, down 21 percent compared to the same period last year, and after-tax profit was more than VND3.99 trillion, down 20.9 percent. The reason is that the main source of income decreased because revenue from net interest and service activities dropped by 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent to VND8.72 trillion and more than VND1.25 trillion, respectively. While operating expenses climbed by 9.5 percent to nearly VND4.58 trillion, and provision expenses increased more sharply by 34.7 percent to more than VND2.02 trillion. In the first nine months of the year, Vietcombank's profit exceeded VND15.96 trillion, down 9.4 percent over the same period.

Similarly, Sacombank's pre-tax profit in the third quarter of this year declined by 12.9 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching more than VND897 billion. After deducting tax, the remaining profit is VND716 billion, down 7.2 percent. It is a sharp increase in risk provisions that led to a decline in profits. Specifically, risk provision was up to more than VND1.28 trillion, more than two times higher than the same period. In the first nine months of this year, Sacombank's credit loss provision soared by 69.5 percent over the same period, so in the first nine months of the year, Sacombank recorded a pre-tax profit of more than VND2.32 trillion, down 6.7 percent compared to the same period. SGGP

 

Dr. Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV: NPLs increase, bank profits in 2020 will decrease

In the context of low credit growth and enterprises still facing many difficulties due to the pandemic, the NPL ratio may increase to 3 percent in 2020 and 4 percent in 2021. When bad debts increase, banks must increase provisions besides measures, including debt rescheduling, deferring, and interest rate exemption or reduction, which will definitely affect profits. Accordingly, it is estimated that the profit of the banking industry will decrease by 20-25 percent in 2020. 

Nhung Nguyen

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts

Banks to sell collateral assets amid fears of rising bad debts

A number of banks have announced plans to auction off their collateral assets in an attempt to speed up bad debt recovery.  

Bad debts get worse

Bad debts get worse

Even after launching a credit package worth hundreds of trillions of dong to support businesses, bad debts will still increase this year.

 
 

Other News

.
Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Cash finds its way to stock market
Cash finds its way to stock market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Margin rates offered by securities companies have been steadily lower since the beginning of the year. They have even declined faster than the rates of bank loans, a trend reinforced by foreign securities players.

Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking a number of actions to accelerate digital transformation to adapt to the global health crisis and to develop in the new normal.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Korean enterprises satisfied with Vietnamese entry process: survey

GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&amp;As
Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
Unstableness of domestic sugar industry
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta have started to harvest raw material sugarcane from the beginning of October. However, up to now, the remaining three factories in the region have not operated yet.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 