Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/10/2020 13:23:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation

10/10/2020    13:19 GMT+7

The banking industry has been recently abuzz with digital transformation as lenders embark on their journey to become more tech-enabled to keep pace with disruptive technologies.

 Notwithstanding, many are still unsure about what digital transformation entails, and whether customers would welcome innovations.

Banks put pedal to the metal in digital transformation
Digital transformation is all the rage in the banking industry.

Most lenders are upping the ante in consumer experience, with some trying to blend experiences from the physical and digital worlds.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has changed the whole economy, especially the financial landscape with disruptive innovations.

Vietnam reported a growth rate of 200 per cent in mobile banking services, with more than 30 million people using the banking payment system on a daily basis. The country also boasts more than 70 credit institutions, not to mention payment intermediaries such as e-wallets providing internet and mobile payment services. The total value of online financial transactions has reached over VND7 quadrillion ($304.35 billion), and VND300 trillion ($13 billion) via mobile apps.

However, infusing a digital mindset into a traditional banking culture can pose many challenges.

The current strong trend of electronic transactions is a premise for banks to invest in the digital game. In fact, both small- and medium-sized to large banks have treated digital as a priority with articulated strategies, talent, and agile ways of working.

As one of the most prestigious, professional, tech-enabled commercial banks in Vietnam, Techcombank has become a pioneer, launching “zero fee” on its F@st Ebank platform to greatly enhance its customers' experience and realise its commitment to make banking smarter and faster.

Meanwhile, VietinBank also offered VietinBank iPay Mobile, while BIDV established the signature BIDV Digital Banking Centre in 2019 to gain the first-mover advantage in exploiting the vast potential.

Vietcombank has become the very first lender to directly connect to the national public services portal to provide online payment solutions, in which a Single Sign On mechanism (SSO) has been developed on the basis of the bank’s internet banking services.

Other small- and medium-sized lenders are also ramping up efforts to harness the immense benefits of this evolving trend. A few months ago, HDBank placed its focus on trade finance, becoming the first lender in Vietnam to provide trade finance services on a blockchain platform as a move to increase its ability to extend trade financing to more corporations.

Southern-based lender OCB is also constantly exploring more ways to innovate products. The number of active online users for the OCB OMNI mobile app and OMNI internet banking platform has almost doubled since the end of 2019 and the total number of online transactions in the first seven months of 2020 has already surpassed last year’s total.

Undoubtedly, disruptive technology is poised to shake up the financial landscape.

Hands-on experience to enhance customers experience through digitally-led services


By moving into ecosystems beyond their traditional core operations, banks are able to tap into their existing client base and operational capabilities, strengthen engagement, and capture data that will provide a more complete view of customers’ needs.

There is no doubt that digital initiatives could give a swift boost to banks’ bottom line. However, banks could be caught between a rock and a hard place since boosting customers experience is not always a walk in the park.

 

As the leading Vietnamese lender with digital embedded in its DNA, Techcombank is committed to developing innovative solutions revolving around the burgeoning needs and preferences of its customers. Techcombank has made unceasing efforts to continuously deliver best-in-class banking services with the aim of offering a friction-less, excellent digital experience to their customers.

The bank’s business excellence has been - realise by millions of customers, illustrated by its impressive number of clients.

Guided by digital as its core strategy, Techcombank is committed to developing innovative solutions that are built around the needs and preferences of customers, making sure that products and services deliver secure, simple, seamless, and straightforward customer experiences.

Previously, the bank has poured almost $300 million into its digital infrastructure with the most up-to-date data. The bank initiated and implemented its “Zero Fee” programme from 2016, in which its clients no longer have had to pay any kinds of transfer fee for all online transactions.

This signature, one-of-a-kind policy has accelerated the bank’s performance and attractiveness over the last four years.

The bank’s massive investment is indeed well worth since Techcombank has successfully grabbed a bigger slice of the market. Digital technologies have a well-established fundamental role in the way Techcombank operates and strengthens its close-knit relations with customers.

Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Techcombank has never ceased to amaze its customers with its top-notch, broad range of financial product offerings, which continuously lured more 330,000 net new customers to bring the total customers served by the bank to nearly eight million clients in the first half of 2020. The bank also maintains a firm growth rate of Current Account Savings Account (CASA), which grew by 29 per cent on-year to VND86 trillion ($3.74 billion ) by the end of June 30, 2020

In 2016, the number of e-banking transactions stemming from individual customers was about 9 million annually. By the end of June 2020, the number has increased to 153 million transactions, an approximately 20-fold increase while transaction value witnessed a 30-fold increase. This proves the bank’s sound infrastructure and modern operation on a digital platform to ensure the best customer experience via fast and smooth transaction processing.

At this year’s annual general shareholders’ Meeting, Ho Hung Anh, chairman of Techcombank, shared that in the next five years, Techcombank’s ambition was leading the digital transformation in the market, which would allow the bank to grow phenomenally.

“In the coming time, we will place a big bet on developing platforms, digitalising the whole of the bank and aiming at offering the best customer satisfaction,” Hung Anh said.

With this customer-centric approach, Techcombank believes in “quality first” as the bank understands that customers would value their experience via transaction speed and other benefits on top of security. Techcombank has gone to great lengths to bring tailor-made solutions to gain its customers’ trust, provide them exclusive privileges and make their life easier.

The bank’s transformation has been developed synchronously, ranging from its operation process and data to the provision of utility services from online payment transactions to savings and pre-approved loans, among others. All are integrated on its all-in-one internet banking platform. VIR

Minh Nhat

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms

The future of banks: becoming digital technology firms

Commercial banks could become technology firms by cooperating with technology firms, including telcos, to create a new growth space.

Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation

Vietnam’s businesses advance towards 4.0 era thanks to digital transformation

For many businesses, digital transformation is no longer an ambiguous concept, but a must. However, much still needs to be done to accelerate the process in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 10
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Da Nang prepares to welcome visitors

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

Husbandry to undergo modernisation
Husbandry to undergo modernisation
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 