Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing
Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 16:01:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing

 
 
24/06/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) reported that as of the end of May, credit had grown by 1.96 percent compared with the end of 2019, lower than the 5.74 percent of the same period last year.

In early June, the ‘big four’ – VietinBank, Agribank, Vietcombank and BIDV – all cut deposit interest rates.

Banks say money plentiful, but many businesses not borrowing



VietinBank has eased interest rates by 0.1-0.45 percent compared with May 2020. Agribank has also made a similar move. It offers interest rates of between 4 percent and 6.5 percent for the 1-36-month term deposits.

Vietcombank has lowered the interest rate by 0.25 percent per annum for 3-month-term deposit to 4.25 percent per annum, and lowered by 0.1 percent for 1- and 2-month term deposits to 4 percent.

Vietcombank has lowered the interest rate by 0.25 percent per annum for 3-month-term deposit to 4.25 percent per annum, and lowered by 0.1 percent for 1- and 2-month term deposits to 4 percent.

 


The moves of the big four have triggered a new wave of interest rate cuts among mid-end banks. Ban Viet cut interest rates slightly by 0.05-0.1 percent per annum, while Techcombank now pays 5.2 percent per annum for 12-month-term deposit.

Analysts predicted that banks would reduce interest rates further by another 0.1-0.3 percent

The figures show banks have plentiful money, but demand for loans is very weak.

According to Bui Ngoc Son from the Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), as the world is still struggling with the pandemic and demand is weak, businesses are not expanding production.

“What do they borrow money for? No one would take risk borrowing money at this moment to open shops and scale up production,” Son said. “Tourism, accommodation services, food and beverage, transport, textile and garment, footwear, and oil and gas are still struggling with recession."

Individual clients are also not borrowing money now as people are tightening their purse strings as a result of job loss and the unemployment rate.

Son warned that banks might loosen conditions for lending and pour money into risky sectors.

“Borrowers will invest in risky deals, or they will deliberately generate demand to seek profit from speculation. It will be very dangerous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Hoang Hai, deputy chair of the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors (VAFI), believes that the problem lies in high interest rates.

He said the lending interest rates are high because banks have to pay a lot for deposits. In many countries, the deposit interest rate is zero percent, while in Vietnam, the interest rates are between 4 and 7 percent.

Linh Ha 

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
Large group of Japanese experts and entrepreneurs set for Vietnam visit
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on June 23 that approximately 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs will be paying a visit to Vietnam from June 25- 27.

Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
Chain business models under spotlight after Egroup woes
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Locally-invested private firm Egroup, primarily involved in education and tech, has been bogged down in difficulties due to its heavy investment into two businesses in Vietnam, which are also facing passive losses.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 